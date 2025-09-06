Building the Band winners 3QUENCY release their debut single Top Down

3QUENCY (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)

Brianna Mazzola, Nori Royale, and Wennely Quezada formed the girl band named 3QUENCY. The band rose to stardom after winning first place and a cash prize in season 1 of Netflix’s Building the Band.

Netflix show Building the Band judge Nicole Schwaznager earlier praised the girls, saying it is the unspoken chemistry and connection, and the love and the passion that the girls share, that make them stronger together.

3QUENCY has recently released their debut single track, Top Down. The newest release follows the band's signing with Columbia Records. The band has teamed up with producer Tommy Browne, who is credited for working with several musical sensations like Victoria Monet, BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande.

Quezada calls their debut single an “insane experience “

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Quezada revealed how the single eventually turned out to be completely different from what the band had originally planned.

While they initially planned it to be a love song, it took a different turn as the musicians had some creative freedom.

“It was so cool being in that creative mindset with everybody there and just being able to create freely and just bounce off each other," Quezada says.

Mazzola adds:

"There’s no pressure when we’re creating. And I think that’s the best kind of atmosphere to be in. Tommy’s entire team allows for us to be creatives, whatever that looks like."

Quezada further explained how the band is just riding the wave and is excited for what’s next.

"I hope that [fans] are inspired by our music and just by us in general," Royale says. "I hope that they’re inspired by our stories and how far we’ve come and just our overall process of everything."

The band also took this opportunity to reveal how great it was to work with producer Tommy Brown. In a statement to TODAY.com, Brianna stated,

“Working with Tommy Brown and his camp is such a blessing. He has curated a space where creatives can be who they really are. No restrictions, no rules, just having fun creating open and honest conversations that blossom into songs,”

Mazzola talks about the musical creation behind 3QUENCY

As the band members sat down for an exclusive interview with People magazine, they confessed how creatively liberating the whole process had been.

"The whole filming process of the booths was three weeks, and we knew by day two," Mazzola says. She continues, "It was kind of just an unspoken agreement that we had all made, whether it be a divine thing that we have. It was just this weird knowingness that we were 3QUENCY. I hope 3QUENCY is a boundary pusher for people."

Quezada further pointed out how what strengthens the band, saying

“I am going to be honest, I felt like it already came naturally." Royale further chimed in, “We also just did a whole bunch of stuff. Everything that we could do together as a unit, we did that."

3QUENCY has released Top Down on all major music streaming platforms on Friday, September 5. Stay tuned for more updates.