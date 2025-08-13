“I was panicking so much”: Zoë Kravitz recalls destroying Taylor Swift's bathroom after setting a snake loose in her house

Zoë Kravitz Recalls Snake Incident at Taylor Swift’s Home During California Wildfires (Image via Getty)

Actress Zoë Kravitz told a strange tale about her stay at Taylor Swift's house in Los Angeles during the January wildfires. On Tuesday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, Kravitz talked about how a visit for safety turned into a crisis with her mom's pet snake. Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet (also an actor), moved to Swift's place for a while when the singer was gone. This gave them a safe spot away from the fires burning in parts of Southern California. They brought their must-have stuff, including Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus.

For about two weeks, nothing weird happened. But on Kravitz's last day there, things got wild. As Kravitz got ready to go to work, Bonet stayed at the house. During this time, the snake got away from Bonet when it found a tiny hole in the house that no one had seen before. The discovery set off a search to recover the animal before it could disappear deeper into the property.

In their fun chat, Meyers joked that a "snake hole" might be a design problem and said the snake could inspire songs on Swift's next album.

"I was panicking so much," Zoë Kravitz said, "that my mom likes to say, 'If I'd had both hands, I would have slapped you.' Just like, 'Get it together!'"

Zoë Kravitz said that the tiny opening led to an area behind built-in fixtures in the bathroom section, which made it hard to get the animal out.

Zoë Kravitz tells Seth Meyers that she had to destroy Taylor Swift’s bathroom to rescue her mother’s pet snake.pic.twitter.com/YMywlEvRzR — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2025

Zoë Kravitz details bathroom demolition after snake incident at Swift’s house

While the snake was let loose in Taylor Swift's house, assistance was called in from Zoë Kravitz’s personal aide as well as the home’s manager. They had to take apart some built-in seats and remove wall and tile sections to reach the snake. This caused a big mess in the bathroom.

"He gets a crowbar and starts having to tear apart this banquette. We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls," Kravitz said. "And there was just this moment where I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom, or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house.'"

Kravitz said she'd pay for the fixes and first asked to keep it from Swift until everything was back to normal. But Swift found out anyway. According to Kravitz, the conversation between the two was cordial, with Swift referencing both the missing snake and the bathroom repairs.

"And I remember calling her and saying, 'Hey!' — also [in a] very high voice — I wanted to talk to you about something," Kravitz recounted. "And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'"

Zoë Kravitz also talked about her part in Darren Aronofsky's movie Caught Stealing, which will be in theaters on August 29. The story gave the audience a peek at a backstage incident involving three big names in show business — Kravitz, Bonet, and Swift.