When did YouTuber 'Great Library' start making videos? Career explored as Korean streamer found dead at home at 47

South Korean YouTuber and streamer Na Dong Hyun, widely known as Great Library or BuzzBean, has passed away at the age of 47. Seoul Gwangjin Police found him dead in his home on September 6, around 8:40 a.m. KST. He had missed a planned event and hadn't answered calls.

Investigators confirmed that no note was discovered at the location, and there was no evidence pointing to foul play. Authorities further stated that initial findings did not indicate suicide or homicide.

Great Library’s career rise from early streaming to mainstream presence

Na stood out as one of the first people in South Korea's internet streaming world. He started on AfreecaTV in the 2000s, earning the title of a "first-generation" broadcaster. Later, he expanded his presence to Twitch and YouTube. As time passed, he developed a large online following, with his YouTube channel, Buzzbean11, garnering over 1.44 million subscribers.

By the early 2010s, Na was credited with shaping Korea’s one-person media landscape. He not only embraced multiple platforms but also influenced how internet broadcasters approached content creation and monetization. In 2013, he showed how to turn live broadcast content into YouTube videos, a method many creators picked up later. This approach combined live-streaming sites with YouTube's expanding video-sharing world, changing how streamers linked up with viewers and made money in the end.

Beyond his impact on broadcast formats, Na showed up in mainstream media and stayed in the spotlight within Korea's cultural landscape. He attended the 2026 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza just two days before he died, showing he still took part in events outside of streaming.

Great Library’s role in shaping South Korea’s streaming culture

On YouTube, Na uploaded videos about gaming in recent years, including content where he reacted to and commented on things. His regular activity and ability to adapt across platforms made him both a powerful content creator and a model for future broadcasters in South Korea's digital media world. Na's career also helped to grow Korea's internet broadcasting market from its early days on AfreecaTV to wider use across Twitch and YouTube Live.

By connecting platforms and leading the way in making money from streaming, he helped lay the groundwork for the country's current streaming culture. As one of South Korea's trailblazing online figures, Great Library's impact is linked to the growth of solo media and the transformation of streaming in the country.