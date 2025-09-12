"You did NOTHING to save Will" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Ava crying after cast member's eviction

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on September 11, 2025, and showcased Will getting evicted from the house after receiving the majority of votes in favor of his departure.

His opponent on the block was Ashley, who was not only his ally but also a close friend in the house. Ava and Kelley voted to evict her, but since they formed the minority, Ashley was saved.

Will was deemed a “likable” person by the houseguests, which was why they got emotional when he left the show, becoming the second juror after Rachel Reilly.

Ava, in particular, could not stop crying after the verdict was announced. She hugged Will before he exited the Big Brother house and said:

“I love you so much. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you.”

Her emotional breakdown sparked outrage among fans of the show.

Netizens blamed Ava for causing Will’s eviction, criticizing her gameplay earlier in the week.

According to their logic, it was Ava’s choice to send Vince first instead of Rachel in the safety chain competition at the White Locust Resort, which ultimately led to Will’s exit.

Big Brother fans took to X to share their reactions to Ava’s emotional breakdown, as one commented:

“Ava stop crying. You did NOTHING to save Will. But your crocodile tears got his vote if you get to the end.”

Big Brother viewers were indifferent to Ava’s tears. Instead, they held her accountable for sending Will home.

“If Ava had just grown up a little and picked Rachel, a judge would’ve been hoh and Will never would’ve been on the block, so she can cry all she wants but this is on her,” a fan wrote.

“Ava crying but she didn’t put a fight to keep him off the block to Lauren or fought for him to stay against Ashley. She literally told people to do what’s best for their game instead of pushing an agenda to keep her ally,” another one reacted.

“you can draw a direct line from ava choosing vince to go first to Will getting evicted and this b**ch crying,” an X user posted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“This is ALL Ava’s fault!!! All of that performative crying is not goin to distract the public from her dumb game decisions that led to her TWO closest allies going to jury Her “protect LAUREN at all cost” obsession ruined her chances at AFP &the jury votes of her allies,” a netizen commented.

“Ava doing all this crying but none of this would probably of happened if she didn’t mess up everything last week,” one person wrote.

“ava is making a scene for america’s favorite she did NOT try to keep him and she gave him up IMMEDIATELY. she was having convos like she was ready for will to be gone cause she clearly dropped him as her #1,” another one reacted.

Big Brother 27: Will hopes that Ava wins the CBS show

Netizens were angered when they saw Ava crying over Will’s exit. They immediately held her accountable for making poor choices and causing the entire situation.

They scrolled back to the safety chain competition at the White Locust Resort, where Ava had the power to choose the order of participants.

It was a timed challenge where each player had less time to complete the game than the previous one.

Participants who completed the challenge within the given time frame secured immunity from the White Locust elimination.

The competition also promised the position of Head of Household (HOH) to the person who finished the task the fastest.

Rachel saw the game as an opportunity not only to save herself but also her allies, Morgan, Ashley, Will, and Vince. So she asked Ava to send her first.

That way, she could send an ally next, who could send another one, and so on.

She wanted an alliance member to win HOH, as it would ensure the group’s safety from eviction.

But Ava did not listen to her and chose Vince, whose allegiance to the Judges was not as strong as the rest.

The events resulted in Rachel’s elimination and Lauren becoming the HOH. Lauren then nominated Will as one of her nominees, and in the end, he was sent home.

Consequently, Big Brother fans blamed Ava for everything. However, Will thought differently.

In his exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, he said that he wanted Ava to win the show, but saw Vince most likely winning, as he could convince anyone of anything.

Stay tuned for more updates.