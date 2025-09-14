Worlds of Fun evacuation disrupts Halloween Haunt opening over gunshot concerns

Kansas City's Worlds of Fun theme park was evacuated on Saturday night after reports of possible gunfire, said the Kansas City Police. The cops haven't yet confirmed these claims. The trouble began close to 9:10 p.m. on September 13, when an off-duty officer got reports about someone hearing sounds that they believed were gunshots. They had to clear everyone out on the first night of the park's yearly big Halloween event.

Six Flags evacuates guests after emergency call; minor injuries reported, investigation ongoing

Kansas City cops and other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to a large crowd at Six Flags after an emergency call prompted the park to activate its safety protocols. Six Flags made it clear that guest and employee safety remains a top priority and made sure that everyone was guided out of the park for safety precautions.

Six Flags, the owner of the park, released a statement that states that some people got treatment for minor injuries while exiting, but no other injuries were reported. Authorities are still checking what happened, including the source of a sound initially believed to be gunshots, even though no guns or other suspicious activity were seen. The park wants to open again on Sunday as planned.

The statement says:

"The safety of our guests and associates is a top priority. In response to an emergency call tonight, our safety protocol was initiated and all guests and associates are exiting the property. We are working closely with Kansas City Police and Clay County Sheriff and at this time there is no evidence to substantiate the claims... Several guests were treated for minor injuries sustained while exiting."

What do the netizens say?

News of people leaving the park quickly went viral, with many talking online about the few who got hurt and the odd noise that made everyone act fast. Here are some fans' reactions:

"THERE SHOULD BE AN AGE RESTRICTION ANY ONE 17 YRS OF AGE AND UNDER MUST HAVE PARENT PRESENT AT ALL TIMES. PERIOD," a user commented.

"There’s major failure in security at entry points. I frequent the park, and there’s multiple metal detectors and staff to screen occupants. Seems like the park’s restrictions on youth without guardians, has also not been strictly enforced in the past year. The Halloween Haunt is popular, they will need to secure much better," another user commented.

"How they get a gun in through the gates with security checking people," a netizen commented.

"I frequent the park, security seems to have failed on this one. Shame," another netizen expressed.

"Shame, should not be happening at an amusement park. Be safe!," another user expressed..

"What is this world coming to? Makes me sick," a user wrote.

