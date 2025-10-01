Why users are cancelling their Netflix subscription? Recent controversy surrounding the OTT platform explained

Netflix (Image via Getty)

Netflix has faced increasing user dissatisfaction due to controversial decisions in the recent past, leading to a significant number of subscription cancellations. A major concern is the 2023 crackdown on password sharing, forcing users outside a primary household to purchase separate subscriptions.

Additionally, the streaming giant’s pattern of canceling popular shows like The OA and GLOW after only one or two seasons has left fans frustrated and hesitant to commit to new series. These moves have contributed to a perception that Netflix prioritizes profit over viewer loyalty, resulting in declining satisfaction and growing skepticism among subscribers.

Frequent price hikes have further fueled Netflix subscriber dissatisfaction with many feeling the platform no longer offers the value it once did. Combined with unpopular content cancellations and restrictive policies, these changes have sparked social media campaigns urging users to cancel subscriptions. The cumulative effect of pricing, content decisions and policy shifts has reinforced the perception that Netflix is becoming less customer-friendly, prompting users to reconsider their loyalty. This growing discontent highlights the challenge Netflix faces in balancing revenue goals with maintaining subscriber trust and satisfaction.

In July 2024, Netflix eliminated its $9.99 ad-free Basic plan in the U.S., leaving users with a $6.99 ad-supported plan or a $15.49 Standard ad-free option. Existing subscribers could retain the Basic plan, but new users lost access. The change sparked criticism, as many felt forced to either endure ads or pay significantly more for an ad-free experience, intensifying dissatisfaction with Netflix’s pricing strategy.

The removal of Netflix’s Basic ad-free plan hit price-conscious users hardest, forcing them to choose between ads and higher costs. This widened the gap between subscription tiers, fueling frustration and amplifying backlash from subscribers already displeased with previous controversial changes.

Elon Musk cancels his Netflix subscription

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly canceled his Netflix subscription after Hamish Steele, creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park, allegedly mocked Charlie Kirk’s death. Steele’s series, criticized for transgender themes in a children’s show, faced intensified backlash from the far-right following viral screenshots of him using profanities and labeling Kirk a “Nazi.”

"Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it's a public statement," Steele claimed, according to screenshots that went viral.

Elon Musk announced that he had terminated his Netflix membership following a similar claim made by an X user.

"Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids... you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It's as simple as that," the user wrote, attaching the screenshot of the cancellation.

Musk wrote, "Same," after reposting the upload.

