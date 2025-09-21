Why is Rand Paul calling the FCC Chair's remarks about Jimmy Kimmel 'Absolutely Inappropriate'?

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) arrives to the U.S. Capitol Building on September 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is working to write up separate legislation to fund the government ahead of the September 30th shutdown deadline, as legislation being drawn up by House Republicans is being stalled. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Senator Rand Paul has spoken out against Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr for his latest words against Disney's ABC. Carr had suggested potential action against the network, such as taking away its broadcast rights, after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made comments on how Republicans dealt with the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

When asked if Carr's words were okay, Paul said they were "absolutely inappropriate," pointing to rising fights about free speech and government oversight in media.

Former FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has recently taken on a controversial issue, which has come under fire by observers. It was also noted by many that even though people have every right to make offensive comments legally, these are subject to professional repercussions, and freedom of speech does not warrant immunity in terms of losing a job. In Paul's words (via NBC NEWS):

"Brendan Carr's got no business weighing in on this, but people have to also realize that despicable comments, you have the right to say them, but you don't have the right to employment."

Kimmel's show pulled, sparks debate on free speech and corporate limits

The indefinite removal of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC last week has set off more discussion and debates about free speech and corporate responsibility. The step was taken after Carr told the network to respond to a remark Kimmel made about Kirk, saying that firms can either deal with it in-house or might get looked at by the FCC. He said:

"I mean, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way... These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

The choice drew criticism from Democrats and those who stand up for free speech, who saw this move as going too far against words the leaders didn't like. After Kirk's death, this fuss made even more people talk about how much employers can go in disciplining staff for public statements, with dozens of school employees facing suspension or termination for remarks tied to the incident. In his words:

"This is television for goodness' sakes... You have to sell sponsorships. You have to sell commercials, and if you're losing money, you can be fired. But the government's got no business in it, and the FCC was wrong to weigh in."

Kirk's memorial service is planned for Sunday in Arizona. President Trump and other Trump administration officials may go. In the heat of all this, Senator Rand Paul criticized the use of the judicial system for politics. He named it "lawfare" and said that such moves are bad, no matter who uses them.

