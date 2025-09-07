“Why is he beefing with his own country”: Trump’s AI-generated “Apocalypse now” image about Chicago sparks concern online

President Donald Trump sparked another controversy with a recent Truth Social post with his "Department of War" warning against City of Chicago (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald J. Trump has been targeting the Chicago government for the past few weeks, while pointing out the crime rate on Truth Social.

The U.S. President again issued a warning to the city recently, by posting the “Chipocalypse Now” AI-generated image inspired by the movie, Apocalypse Now. Trump also referenced his Friday, September 5, executive order of unofficially renaming the Department of Defense (DoD) back to the Department of War (DoW) and captioned the picture:

“‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR 🚁🚁🚁”

In the AI-generated photo, Trump donned a U.S. Army Cavalry Stetson, while helicopters are depicted flying over Chicago skyscrapers in an almost post-apocalyptic setting. The Neighbourhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) also posted about the President’s threat, while mentioning the deployment of the National Guard. The account captioned the Instagram post:

“Neighbors, Chicago may be in for a rude awakening, if you don’t know Trump has reportedly been planning on deploying National Guard troops to the city to clean up crime. What are your thoughts on this?”

The post also sparked concerns among social media users, who gave their opinions. A user (niseyfbabyyy_) commented:

“Why is he beefing with his own country? While Russia, China and Korea are having secret meetings about taking us out. Smh”

Another user (@theappgod) criticized the President:

“so hes going to war on an american city…..and NOT lowering prices and creating jobs…..got it”

One user (@_boojiboo__) joked:

“I’m convinced we’ve entered the Twilight Zone”

Another one (@pitchblckk2.0) called out Trump for his post:

“This is so out of pocket and just plain weird. You’re 80 years old playing on the internet. That’s honestly sad ***”

“So war on us citizens??? I thought they said this man died 😭 wtf happened ?,” a user (_jr_mommy15) commented.

DJT’s recent post on Chicago also received pushback from the Illinois Governor on X.

Gov. Jay Robert "JB" Pritzker hit back at President Trump for posting his “Apocalypse Now” threat against Chicago

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

The POTUS has been consistently attacking the City of Chicago, while threatening action against the allegedly soaring crime rates. On September 3, Trump posted a story from the New York Post and claimed:

“The Mayor and Governor should be begging me for help. Crime is out of control in Chicago, potentially one of the greatest cities in the World (Again!). I could fix it in one month! President DJT”

Before posting the AI-generated warning, the U.S. President shared crime figures multiple times and even called Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker “weak and pathetic” in a Truth Social post on August 30. He repeatedly directed verbal attacks at the governor, who recently hit back with a tweet.

Gov. Pritzker shared the screenshot of Trump’s “Chipocalypse Now” Truth Social post and wrote:

“The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal.”

Pritzker likened Trump to a wannabe dictator, while writing:

“Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.”

Do not come, Donald Trump.



You are neither wanted nor needed here in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/ugqZjRi8on — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 25, 2025

It is not the first time JB Pritzker has responded to Trump. In a statement at the end of August, the Illinois Governor suggested the POTUS:

“Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here. Your remarks about this effort over the last several weeks have betrayed a continuing slip in your mental faculties and are not fit for the auspicious office that you occupy.”

JB Pritzker continued:

“Most alarming, you seem to lack any appropriate concern as our Commander in Chief for the members of the military that you would so callously deploy as pawns in your ever more alarming grabs for power.”

While the political feud between Trump and Pritzker is still far from over, the U.S. President went past the 200-mark of issued executive orders in his second term. His recent presidential action was the unofficial renaming of DoD to DoW. The White House administration notes that the name “Department of War” ensures peace through strength more effectively than DoD.