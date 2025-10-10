Type keyword(s) to search

Why did streamer MoistCr1TiKaL turn off all donations on Twitch? Complete drama explained

MoistCr1TiKaL has disabled donations and monetization on Twitch and YouTube. Here's the full story behind his decision and what it means for fans.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Friday 10/10/2025 at 3:45PM EDT
    Twitch streamer and popular content creator Charles, known by the alias MoistCr1TiKaL, has done an uncharacteristically uncommon act of disabling all monetization of his sites, asking his followers to either retain or donate their money or donate it to charity.

    The controversy around the idea of viewers giving streamers hefty amounts of money has been a source of debate and media coverage since a sad story earlier this month, when a streamer was killed by a fan who had sent her almost 70,000 dollars in gifts.

    When other streamers such as Asmongold and Tectone have demanded stringent restrictions or a complete prohibition of outrageous donations, MoistCr1TiKal is taking another course of action, making it extremely difficult for fans to financially support him directly.

    Famous YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL disables channel monetization, focuses on content beyond YouTube

    On October 9, the famous YouTuber said he had turned off all ways to make money from his channel, like super chats and memberships. He shared that he had been unsure about this choice for a while, but decided he could still give his fans good content. He made it clear that his work is not just about YouTube but also about other places like Twitch, where the money comes with a few extras. He said:

    "I felt uneasy about it for a while but I convinced myself I could deliver something valuable... not just YT... Twitch subs too, all u get there are some emotes."

    Charles limits monetization on YouTube and Twitch, urges fans not to spend

    Charles has made big steps to cut down on making money from his online spots. He disabled various forms of YouTube revenue and set an extremely high minimum Bit donation on Twitch, making it too high for most watchers.

    Even with his try, some things like Twitch subs still run because of the platform restrictions, and removing them would require navigating a complex process. He also told his fans not to spend on subs or gifts, showing he wants to move away from money-based stuff. In his words:

    "Once you opt into the Partner program or whatever, you can't turn off bits or subs... For subs, I can't get rid of that. If I could, I would. I would say toodle-oo, give it a strong slap on the ass, tell it good game and goodbye. But from what I can tell, there are a lot of hoops to jump through in order to accomplish that... I just want to strongly urge you, do not waste your money subbing to me on Twitch."

