Why did streamer MoistCr1TiKaL turn off all donations on Twitch? Complete drama explained

Twitch streamer and popular content creator Charles, known by the alias MoistCr1TiKaL, has done an uncharacteristically uncommon act of disabling all monetization of his sites, asking his followers to either retain or donate their money or donate it to charity.

The controversy around the idea of viewers giving streamers hefty amounts of money has been a source of debate and media coverage since a sad story earlier this month, when a streamer was killed by a fan who had sent her almost 70,000 dollars in gifts.

When other streamers such as Asmongold and Tectone have demanded stringent restrictions or a complete prohibition of outrageous donations, MoistCr1TiKal is taking another course of action, making it extremely difficult for fans to financially support him directly.

Famous YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL disables channel monetization, focuses on content beyond YouTube

On October 9, the famous YouTuber said he had turned off all ways to make money from his channel, like super chats and memberships. He shared that he had been unsure about this choice for a while, but decided he could still give his fans good content. He made it clear that his work is not just about YouTube but also about other places like Twitch, where the money comes with a few extras. He said:

"I felt uneasy about it for a while but I convinced myself I could deliver something valuable... not just YT... Twitch subs too, all u get there are some emotes."