“Very corny and performative”: OsamaSon's 'psykotic' artwork shared by designer StunMic sparks divided reactions online

Rapper OsamaSon (Image via Instagram/@osamason)

Rapper Amari Deshawn Middleton, more popularly known as OsamaSon, has just released his newest album, psykotic. The fourth album by the 22-year-old musician, psykotic contains 17 tracks and was produced under the label, Atlantic Records.

While the responses to OsamaSon's newest music have been largely positive, the album’s cover art has divided people online. For psykotic, OsamaSon returned to his frequent collaborator StunMic. The cover is composed of two images, one of which features a Black man seen donning Christ-like symbols, such as a crown made of thorns.

Another artwork for the album, which displays all of the tracks of the album, presents a devil-based imagery. The artwork features a child with horns surrounding by a serpent, as well as a head of the goat, all of which are frequently seen as a symbol of the devil.

Artwork for OsamaSon's 'psykotic', shared by stunmic pic.twitter.com/EHjRnrSjIB — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 9, 2025

Osamason and StunMic’s choice are being critiqued on social media and ever since the artwork dropped, fans have been engaged in a discussion. Many are taking to social media to comment that devil-based emery has been outdated and overused, while others are criticizing the artwork and calling it a “gimmick.”

A netizen took to X to present a vehement critique of the artwork, and wrote,

“Very corny and performative. Like the gay gimmick. If you need to resort to this to make sales ur a**”

Criticizing the frequent usage of the satan imagery in the music industry, another netizen mentioned,

“yall love satanism so much im cryin”

While expressing their dislike of the artist who designed the album cover, a fan highlighted another artist that OsamaSon should collaborate with instead of StunMic, and wrote,

“Osamason gotta let laughtodabank to do his s**t cuz wtf stunmic the biggest untalented fraud ever”

Despite the fact that OsamaSon’s album artwork’s design was widely criticized on social media, some fans defended the cover. One supporter wrote in Instagram’s comments section,

“ppl gon come around on the cover”

Another fan wrote on X to express their support for the artwork, and while speaking about the nature of underground rap that OsamaSon is known for, observed,

“No really , I think the cover is amazing , and since when has the underground ever truly recognized as holy ?”

Netizens brought up accusations against OsamaSon’s album artwork designer StunMic

OsamaSon has frequently collaborated with StunMic on artworks. Yet the designer has attracted controversies ever since allegations claiming that he was a accused of rape began circulating online around a year ago. A netizen made reference to the allegations which criticizing the rapper’s support of stunmic, and wrote,

“why is he still using this r***ist for art”

The allegations against StunMic were extremely serious in nature, and the artist responded to them in an old social media post. According to a screen grab of StunMic’s post, the designer hit back at claims that he was a rapist, and wrote,

“1st thing im making clear. i did not rape nobody. im 100% on that statement. id never violate someone in that way EVER. its insane to watch everyone make jokes & celebrate while my jobs /life is getting tarnished and ruined by heavy false accusations.”

While opening up about approaching the matter legally, StunMic shared,

“i will be taking this into legal matters from here on out that goes for anybody doxxing, lying & threatening me.”

Stunmic speaks on his allegations 👀 pic.twitter.com/yqtfNmKVJs — Underground Sound (@therealugs) July 5, 2024

StunMic was embroiled in another controversy when the artwork that he designed for OsamaSon’s album, Flex Musix (FLXTRA) came at the centre of a legal battle when the band Iron Maiden sued the rapper for the artwork’s similarity to their mascot, Eddie.