Is the Branson Water Tower burst video real or fake? Viral footage debunked

A Facebook post has popped up on October 2 suggesting that a Branson Water Tower blasted flushing huge amounts of water, on Tuesday, October 7. The post even suggested that the alleged incident prompted authorities to shut down the on-ramp to Highway 65. It was also claimed that the incident was witnessed by many individuals.

The post read,

"By mid afternoon, rushing water had turned the normally busy on-ramp into a fast moving stream, stranding some vehicles and creating traffic backups throughout the area."

Video showing the water tower bursting, (Photo via Facebook/Branson Area Breaking News)

The post even cited an apparent statement given by a city worker who said that they have not dealt with something like this in the past. The post continued,

"No injuries have been reported, but several nearby businesses and neighborhoods are bracing for possible water damage as the deluge continues downhill. City officials are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice."

A video was also posted as a separate post by the same page, capturing the apparent water tower burst. While the incident sounds quite tragic and scary, it is to be noted that the news is fake. The Facebook page that originally did this reporting, usually uploads parody news. The bio on the page reads,

"We are a world renowned satirical news organization & have received many awards for our breaking news stories! ***All content on our page is original***."

The bio of the Facebook page, (Photo via Facebook/Branson Area Breaking News)

Further no information about the same could be obtained from official sources like local emergency services or law enforcement agencies.

The Branson Water Tower burst video is fake and no such incident has happened

As previously mentioned, the viral video showing the Branson Water Tower burst leading to gallons of water flushing down, is not real. After posting posts about the unreal incident, the same satirical page uploaded a new post on Facebook on October 3 suggesting an update in the alleged incident.

The update suggested that the tower was still leaking. It came with a peculiar AI-generated image showing water flushing down from the tower and surfers riding on it. The caption of the post read,

"UPDATE The water tower is still leaking! Surfers are now using the stream of water to practice their skills. Very innovative!"

The update posted by the page, (Photo via Facebook/Branson Area Breaking News)

While most people understood that the videos and photos were unreal, a few seemed confused. The aforementioned Facebook posts by the page received hundreds of likes and the video of the tower apparently bursting received more than 6K likes as of now. However, it could be concluded that the information is not real and no such tragedy has happened.

The Facebook page is filled with such absurd news which are completely fake. One of their posts reported that monkeys have stormed into a Walmart in Branson. Another one suggested that a bear entered a Walmart in Branson.

Meanwhile, another viral one came with a fake video of a white poodle sitting on a bear on Highway 76. The video garnered more than 4.5K views. However, it is to be noted that all the posts and videos are satirical in nature.

