“Not Trump”: Internet reacts as María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize despite President’s supporters' campaign

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been named the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate ahead of many nominees, including Donald Trump (Image by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Despite many of Donald Trump’s supporters advocating for the Nobel Peace Prize for him, the U.S. President is not this year’s laureate.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, announced María Corina Machado, an opposition leader in Venezuela’s National Assembly, as the 2025 Honoree. Hailing the Venezuelan leader as “a brave and committed champion of peace,” Frydnes said during his announcement on Friday, October 10:

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 to Maria Corina Machado. She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The announcement sparked reactions online.

Following the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s announcement on Friday, many referenced the Trump fans’ campaign while posting about the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. A section of internet users used the phrase “Not Trump,” while reacting on X.

A user posted an image of the announcement for the Nobel Peace Prize featuring Machado’s picture and wrote:

“Not Trump”

Another user shared an edited picture of the U.S. President to troll him, while tweeting:

“And the #NobelPrizewinner is… NOT Trump! 🤣😂”

One user posted a GIF to express their relief:

“When you hear that the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is not Trump but the Venezuelan María Machado”

Another one hailed María Corina Machado:

“Not Trump, Not a Man… But a woman María Corina Machado!”

“Who won the Nobel Peace Price this year? ... Not Trump 😅,” a user trolled the POTUS.

Many voiced the same opinion on the news that Donald Trump had missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize. At the same time, many congratulated María Corina Machado for her win.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes responds to a question about Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize campaign, after María Corina Machado's win

Many officially nominated the U.S. President for the prestigious international award throughout the year. For those unaware, Trump claimed credit for resolving disputes or brokering peace between countries engaged in war-like conflicts. Apart from his supporters, POTUS also spoke about being a deserving nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In June 2025, Trump named various conflicts he mediated in as a peacemaker and asserted on Truth Social:

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do”

He shared similar thoughts in February, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me.”

According to Sky News, Trump also targeted Obama, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, last year during a rally and claimed:

“If I were named Obama I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

On Truth Social, Trump recently acknowledged different outlets and political figures who advocated for him to win the international honor. In a recent conversation, Republican Representative Brian Mast spoke to Fox News about Trump’s announcement of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and said:

“This is monumental. Everyone’s been talking about whether he’ll get the Nobel Peace Prize. Those academics and elites in Norway who decide this need to give President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.”

Trump acknowledged Rep Mast’s kind words and wrote on Truth Social:

“I would like to thank Republican Congressman Brian Mast, of Florida, for his brilliant words and analysis on the return of the Hostages, and Peace in the Middle East, this morning on Fox & Friends. Thank you Brian!!! President DJT.”

After Jørgen Watne Frydnes announced María Corina Machado’s name as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he was asked about the months-long campaign for Trump and his claims of ending multiple conflicts around the world. Responding to a reporter’s question, Frydnes remarked:

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of campaigns and media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace.”

He added:

“This committee sits in a room full of portraits of all laureates, filled with courage and integrity. We make decisions based on work and the will of Alfred Nobel.”

While many have shared their congratulatory messages to María Corina Machado on social media, Trump has yet to react to the announcement. The President’s most recent Truth Social post was about a fiery exchange between Attorney General Pam Bondi and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.