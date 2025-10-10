How did Cindyana Santangelo die? California woman, dubbed "the butt lady," convicted of "Married… with Children" star's murder

13 October 2021, Berlin: Syringes for beauty treatments are available at the cosmetic surgery Medicalthree on Kurfürstendamm. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Actress Cindyana Santangelo, star of Married with Children, was found dead in March 2025 at her house in Malibu. Authorities arrived at her house in response to a medical emergency and she was soon rushed to the hospital. However, the actress was pronounced dead at the hospital at the age of 58. Authorities determined that the cause of death was embolism caused by a silicone injection.

On Thursday (October 9), 55-year-old Libby Adame, a woman from California was found guilty of killing the actress earlier this year. Adame, dubbed as "the butt lady" was convicted of killing Santangelo during a careless done silicone injection session. The charges on which Adame was found guilty were second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license.

According to reports by The New York Post, defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan argued that Libby Adame was present at the actress' residence as a consultant for medical professionals who could legally perform buttock injections in Mexico's Tijuana. Flanagan further claimed that Adame did not have enough time to perform the procedure on the actress.

The defense attorney even claimed that the investigating officers pinned the actress' demise on the California woman, without entire investigation. The sentencing of Adame is set to take place on November 5, 2025.

Libby Adame had records of executing unauthorized silicon butt injections, even before Cindyana Santangelo got killed

As far as the defense used by the convict, the jury members rejected it and found her guilty. According to reports by KTLA5, Libby Adame had past records of executing unauthorized silicone butt injections. Just last year, in 2024, Adame was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. This charge was in connection to the 2019 death of a 26-year-old girl, Karissa Rajpaul.

In this case, Adame received a sentencing of four years and four months in prison. Meanwhile, her daughter, Alicia Galaz, was sentenced to three years and eight months behind the bars, since she assisted with the procedure. The outlet added that eventually both got credits for the time that they already served and electronic monitoring.

This allowed Libby Adame to resume cosmetic procedures within a year. While the defense team tried to paint an image about Adame claiming that she was wrongly held accountable for the latest murder, prosecutors argued that she was aware of the risks well before carrying them out.

According to The Mirror, law enforcement officials had initially claimed that they found no signs of foul play. They, however, also clarified that they were not concluding anything since the autopsy was not done then. As per reports by TMZ, deputies became aware of the cosmetic shots that Cindyana Santangelo apparently took at home.

According to The New York Post, defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan mentioned that they had been planning to file an appeal of Libby Adame's conviction in connection to Cindyana Santangelo's murder. While she was found guilty just recently, she had been in custody since May 12, after Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested her.

After the guilty verdict on Thursday, Cindyana's husband Frank Santangelo told ABC 7 that he felt that justice was served to his late wife.