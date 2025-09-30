Why are Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat feuding? Rapper slams streamer on social media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Lil TJay performs during Rolling Loud at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Lil Tjay went on social media to talk about his feud with Kai Cenat, highlighting his concerns over some of the people Cenat is associated with, which many fans interpreted as a reference to A Boogie wit da Hoodie. He also made a joke that said the stress may be due to personal ties. He said (via hnhh):

"I figured it out. N***a probably just mad about his b*tch."

Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat's ongoing feud heats up online

DJ Akademiks recently posted a video on Instagram that shows the current conflict between Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat, and it got mixed reactions among fans. Many questioned why Tjay seemed concerned about Cenat's connections, with some labeling the feud as unnecessary or overblown. This is not the first time this has been brought to the fore publicly, though Tjay has criticized Cenat and Adin Ross for what he described as exploiting hip-hop culture when featuring artists on their streams last year.

With follow-up videos, Tjay was able to clarify his point of view, dismantling misconceptions about his lifestyle as well as dealing with assumptions that have been made about him due to his race. The controversy was heightened after Kai Cenat reacted in a live show, saying that he was surprised by what Tjay said and that they both live in the same borough, implying that the disagreement could be overblown. Kai Cenat also replied to Tjay and said:

"I genuinely be minding my business then someway, somehow, I get dragged into somewhere every single time […] I’mma just go ahead and think that a song or an album or something is about to drop. Tjay, it's unfortunate that you didn’t even like text me or nothing […] I don't even remember you having a problem with me so you saying that was like 'Damn, ni**a' […] We from the same borough."

The talk highlights the continuous tension between mainstream streaming personalities and artists who negotiate their way through the public, and how the interactions online can attract public attention and discussion in a short time.

