Who was Patsy Cameneti? Tributes pour in as author and minister passes away

Patsy Cameneti (Image via Instagram/@patsycameneti_)

The Christian community is grieving the death of Patsy Cameneti, a minister, author, and teacher who inspired several believers around the world.

Her husband, Pastor Tony Cameneti, made the announcement of her passing in a heartfelt post, saying she was, “the most loving, caring, selfless person I've ever known.” He continued by stating that while he is, “destroyed with sorrow,” there is also joy in knowing she is now “with Jesus”, and enjoying her eternal glory that she lived her life for.

"We have lost an incredible gift — a devoted wife, a loving mother, a cherished grandmother, and a faithful servant of Christ. Yet even in our sorrow, we rejoice knowing she has gained the eternal joy of heaven! She is with Jesus and I know she is thrilled!!" Tony Cameneti wrote in a Facebook post.

Originally from Salida, Colorado, Patsy grew up in a Pentecostal home. Her parents, Bill and Ginger Behrman, were pastors at churches in Castle Rock and Burlington.

Therefore, she was raised in a home where faith was a strong foundation.

After graduating from Rhema Bible Training Center in 1977, Patsy joined Kenneth Hagin Ministries and served in various leadership positions for over 15 years in various leadership opportunities.

Some of her roles included directing the Prayer and Healing Center, leading Faith Creations, and teaching at Rhema.

According to the Cameneti website, from the start, Patsy Cameneti’s prayer and her personal pursuit of God was always at the forefront, inspiring innumerable believers.

Many of those who were acquainted with Patsy would often comment on how her authentic love of Jesus affected others around her.

A look into Patsy Cameneti's partnership in life and ministry with Tony Cameneti as tributes pour in

Patsy Cameneti married Tony Cameneti, who shared her love for preaching the gospel and ministering.

Together they ministered in over 30 nations, worked in Italy and Singapore, and established their ministry in Brisbane, Australia, where they were lead pastors of Rhema Family Church and the directors of Rhema Bible Training College Australia.

Their ministry also focused on how the redemptive work of Jesus could impact a believer's daily life in every way, and Patsy's emphasis on prayer left an indelible mark on many people she ministered.

Patsy Cameneti and Tony Cameneti established not just a ministry but a family legacy. Liliana and Annalisa, the daughters of Patsy and Tony, have also honored the family legacy by continuing the traditions established by their parents.

Following her death, there have been many tributes from her fellow ministers and others impacted by her ministry. Pastor Terri Pearsons had an emotional remembrance, stating that no one loved Jesus the way Patsy did.

"If there was ever anyone in love with Jesus, it was, and still is, Patsy Cameneti! Her love for Him opened my heart and eyes to Him in an even more real and personal way. I watched, listened, learned and admired her from a far for many years," Terri Pearsons wrote in a Instagram post.

She said that conversations with Patsy "were like opening a treasure chest" and that her joy, knowledge of the Bible, and respect for Christ were infectious.

Other people quoted similar sentiments and characterized Patsy as humble and kind, who expressed her heart for helping others become closer to God.