Who was James Dobson? All about Focus on the Family founder who died at 89

Dr. James C. Dobson, a towering voice in American evangelical life and a true defender of traditional family values, left us on August 21, 2025, at the age of 89. The man who made Focus on the Family led many national conversations on marriage, parenting, and faith for years, and also earned recognition as a psychologist, best-selling author, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and trusted advisor to five U.S. Presidents. His death, following a brief illness, marks the end of an era for one of the influential Christian leaders of the last 50 years.

Family Talk confirmed on Thursday that its founder, Dr. James C. Dobson, is no longer with us. They shared this sad news in a Facebook post, saying that Dobson left us peacefully after being sick for a short time.

James Dobson - influential evangelical leader and family advocate

James Dobson is well-known in US evangelical circles. The New York Times called him one of the most powerful church leaders in 2004. He wrote over 70 books about family and faith, including widely recognized titles like The New Strong-Willed Child and Bringing Up Boys.

In 1977, he started Focus on the Family, producing the popular series Adventures in Odyssey. It also expanded into multimedia, publishing, and global broadcasts. into TV, books, and global shows.

In 2010, James Dobson left Focus on the Family to begin a new chapter with Family Talk, which led creation of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute.

Reportedly, the institute's main goal is to uphold traditional Christian values about marriage and family. They aim to help parents and children shape their lives according to biblical teachings.

Gary Bauer remembers James Dobson as a strong and steady voice for faith and family

Gary Bauer, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, discussed in a statement Dr. Dobson as a leader whose convictions have left an enduring mark on faith, family, and culture. He pointed out that Dobson's approach to leadership combined moral clarity with compassion, qualities that helped many families navigate changing social values.

Bauer highlighted that apart from his public influence, Dobson was also a mentor and advisor, offering a steady and trusted voice in rough times.

