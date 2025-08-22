Is Shirley Dobson still alive? All about James Dobson’s wife following Focus on the Family founder’s death

James Dobson's cause of death has not been made official (Image via Getty)

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson, 89, has died on August 21, 2025. He gained recognition over the years for holding various social positions and established an organization called Focus on the Family.

The author and psychologist was known as the founder of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, which also announced the news of his death in a news release. Notably, the cause of death was not confirmed.

Dobson was married to Shirley Deere for more than 60 years and she is still alive. The latter has written some books, like Certain Peace in Uncertain Times, and even served as the chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, as per Book Reporter. She has been additionally working with Focus on the Family.

James Dobson and Shirley Dobson: First meeting, relationship, and other details explained

Back in 2016, James opened up about his relationship with Shirley as he posted a letter for his supporters through the website of the National Day of Prayer. Notably, the letter aimed to honor Shirley, and Dobson recalled his first meeting with his wife in the same.

James Dobson wrote that following his graduation, he joined a Christian college in Pasadena, California, where he met Shirley for the first time. He said that they began dating shortly after they met and enjoyed the next three years, where Shirley became the homecoming queen and senior class president. Shirley was additionally nominated in the list of Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities.

Dobson disclosed in the letter that he and Shirley exchanged vows in August 1960, and they started teaching in public schools. James recalled the time when he approached his wife to start serving as the chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. Dobson opened up on how Shirley agreed to join the position after refusing in the beginning, as he said:

“Shirley began hearing from the Lord Himself. Without words, He said, 'Shirley, you didn’t talk to me about Vonette’s request.' After squirming and arguing with God for time, she made two 'bargains' with Him. First, she asked as confirmation that Vonette would spontaneously ask her again. Second, she wanted me to agree that she was doing the right thing.”

James Dobson also revealed some unknown details related to Shirley’s early life in the letter, saying that her parents separated during her childhood. However, Shirley’s mother, Alma, had to struggle to raise the kids, which included a brother named John. He said:

“Alma would rise in the middle of the night to work in a fish cannery as the boats came in. She also worked in a defense plant building airplanes. Alma became one of the first women to earn the nickname, 'Rosie the Riveter'."

Apart from Shirley, James Dobson’s survivors include their two children, Danae and Ryan, alongside a daughter-in-law, Laura, and two grandchildren.