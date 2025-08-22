Who was Hernandez Govan’s daughter Lotta Cash Desto? Acquitted Young Dolph murder suspect lost child to violence

Rapper Lotta cash Desto, who died in 2022 (Image via Instagram/@lottacashdesto)

Hernandez Govan was pronounced not guilty in the conspiracy to murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. On Thursday, August 21, the 45 year old Govan was acquitted of the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in relation to Young Dolph’s fatal shooting at a Memphis bakery in 2021, as per Associated Press.

Govan lost his own daughter, rapper Lotta Cash Desto, in a shooting in Houston, Texas, in 2022. The rapper, who was associated with Lil Uzi Vert, was born as Destinee Govan. Desto was 25 years old at the time of her death.

Desto had released mixtapes such as I Just Wanna Ball and Pre-Game. Her collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert included singles like Vegas and Lunchroom. Before her death, Desto released a single titled Free Slatt on her YouTube channel.

How did Hernandez Govan’s daughter Lotta Cash Desto die?

Lotta Cash Desto was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Houston on September 24, 2022, in an incident that left two other people wounded. Houston police responded to the shooting, which took place at Richmond Avenue, close to Chimney Rock Road in the early hours of the morning, as per Click 2 Houston.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the police did not have any success with identifying suspects. As per Vibe, Houston Police Department’s Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said in a statement at the time,

“At this time, we do not have any suspects. We do not have any description of suspects. There are several witnesses that are being talked to by homicide. We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage, it could have been robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination.”

Click 2 Houston later reported that authorities said that Desto, who was driving a silver Porsche SUV, stopped at an intersection behind another vehicle, from which two suspects exited and fired at Desto and her co-passenger. Desto’s co-passenger was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

The police ultimately identified the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal shooting.

According to Fox 26 Houston, Jeremyah Smith, who was extradited from Louisiana in April 2023 after an investigation, was charged with murder. The second suspect, Christian Isaiah Williams, who was found injured with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot at the scene, was also arrested subsequently and charged with murder.

After his daughter’s murder, Hernandez Govan took to social media to write tributes for her, and mourned that his lifestyle choices may have impacted the way Desto’s life ended, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.