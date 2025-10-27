Who was Connie Britton married to? All about Nashville star’s relationships amid David Windsor engagement

David Windsor and Connie Britton attend “The Motherhood” Press Luncheon with Connie Britton Hosted by Hallmark Channel on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Connie Britton recently engaged longtime boyfriend David Windsor after nearly six years of dating. According to a report published by People Magazine, on Sunday, October 26, Britton was seen wearing a ring on her left hand when the couple was spotted at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday, October 24.

She was previously married to investment banker John Britton. According to Hollywood Life, the former couple met at Dartmouth College and got married in 1991.

Connie Britton Is Engaged to Producer David Windsor After Nearly 6 Years of Dating (Exclusive) https://t.co/RV8J5gJpm5 — People (@people) October 26, 2025

John completed his Master of Business Administration in 1993 from Columbia University and worked as an analyst and portfolio manager for Select Equity Group from 1995 to 2016. He is currently employed as a manager at Delaplaine Partners LLC, per his LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, in a 2023 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Connie Britton shared that John is also a writer.

The couple eventually divorced four years later. Speaking about their separation in a 2008 interview with Redbook, Connie said:

"Divorce is hard. I was about 29 when my husband and I split up. I think we probably fared better than most, because we were young and didn't have kids — but divorce is hard."

Although she has no children with John, she adopted a son, Yoby, from Ethiopia in 2011.

She also spoke about her desire to remarry, saying:

"That's another thing about my 30s: I spent them exploring what I want marriage to be. A lot of times we take the idea from whatever romantic views we have or what we saw with our parents, and that might or might not be the greatest way to look at it. I really wanted to discover what marriage meant to me. So I do feel like I would get married again, and I still want to have kids."

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him'': Connie Britton on meeting David Windsor for the first time

In the aforementioned interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Connie Britton shared that she met David Windsor at her "dearest friend's" 50th birthday party in 2019.

"I walked into his party and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.' But I was like, 'It's OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday.' And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me and he sees David across the room, and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet," and it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.' "

While she admitted that they didn't meet that night "because it was like, you know, sit-down dinner, separate tables, whatever," she asked her friend to have him email her, which he eventually did the very next day.

She also reflected on her view that relationships are a journey of mutual growth rather than the idea of "true love," in a 2025 interview with Parade Magazine.

"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other. It’s not just like, 'Oh, I found true love.' It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing."

It is worth noting that neither David Windsor nor Connie Britton has officially confirmed their engagement.