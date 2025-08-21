Who is Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley? All we know amid allegations of abuse against stepdad

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Wynonna Judd attends the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Singer Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, opened up about a disheartening chapter of her life in a conversation with The Daily Progress last month. Born in 1996, she has made some surprising allegations against her former stepfather D. R. Roach and the Love Can Build A Bridge singer.

During the recent interview, she recalled the horror of her former stepdad abusing her sexually, according to a report by People. Surprisingly, Judd allegedly helped the molestor to hide her abuse of her daughter.

While chatting with The Daily Progress in July, the 29-year-old revealed,

"When they found out in counseling what he had done to me, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re going to report this to law enforcement.'"

Everything we know about Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley's allegations against her mother and stepfather

In 2003, Wynonna Judd tied the knot to D. R. Roach. After four years of marriage, they called it quits and officially separated. Recalling Roach's arrest, Grace disclosed during the interview:

"When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that’s when she divorced him."

After his arrest and a charge of sexual battery involving a minor against him, Judd filed for a divorce. The identity of his alleged victim was never made public, as People confirmed. The estranged couple got divorced officially in 2007.

Grace was just a 10-year-old girl when her stepdad allegedly assaulted her sexually. Recalling the family dynamic back then, she spoke about the I Want To Know What Love Is hitmaker's efforts in bringing the family together through counseling. However, the situation worsened once all the information about Roach's abuse came to light.

In the July conversation, she also criticized her biological mother, accusing her of failing as a parent. She further noted,

"So is my mom rich? Yeah, she’s so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up. I don’t want to talk bad about my mom, but we’ll just say she’s a good performer. She was never a mother."

Grace Kelley's past has been marked by several legal issues. Her records include three arrests in 2024 and a recent six-week jail stint, as People cited a report by The Daily Progress. Following the incident, she has relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia. Reportedly, she is in a much better state, embracing sobriety and turning to faith.

While looking back at her life and the events she encountered, she told The Daily Progress,

"My entire life, the reason I travel so much is I was looking for home."

Expressing her gratitude for believing in faith, she conveyed during the exclusive chat,

"But ever since I came to Charlottesville and I gave my life to God — oh, man, it’s just beautiful. I love it here."

Last year in October, she was in the spotlight for allegedly stealing a van and trailer from a church, according to a report by Country Music Nation. It marked her third arrest in 2024. Though it was wrong, her attempt at stealing transformed her life.

It was one of her life-changing moments as the pastor of the Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene forgave her and helped her to live her present life, rich in faith.