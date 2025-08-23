Grace Kelley, Wynonna Judd's daughter, accuses mother of doing 'messed up things' but says she's forgiven her

Wynonna Judd performs on stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Ascend Amphitheater on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via Getty)

The daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd, Grace Kelley, is opening up about her difficult childhood. During a conversation with People Magazine, Kelley, who was born to Judd and her first husband Arch Kelley III, claimed that her mother had done some dreadful things that has deeply strained their relationship. The 29-year-old Kelley said,

“She’s done some messed up stuff, man. I just never had a voice to talk about any of this. I don't want to stir the pot, but ultimately, the Bible says the truth will set you free. So I’m here to tell the truth and talk about it, because I want to share my story.”

Speaking about her childhood, Kelley alleged that her mother’s treatment of her was quite extreme. She said,

“I’m not blaming my mom for my mistakes as an adult, but when I was a child, yeah I am. Because she did that. I think she wanted me to feel pain. It’s like, imagine me in a pool with weights tied around my neck. It’s like she’s throwing more on top of me, but saying, ‘Keep swimming. You’re strong. You got this.’”

About Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley’s childhood

Grace Kelley, who now resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, has led a troubled life. She recently opened up about being sexually abused as a child by her stepfather during a conversation with The Daily Progress.

According to Kelley, Wynonna Judd’s second husband D.R. Roach, who was her former bodyguard, molested her when she was a child. She told The Daily Progress that when she confronted her mother with the fact, she was taken to attend counseling sessions with the entire family.

In her interview with People Magazine, Kelley provided an insight into her mother’s treatment of her after her abuse allegations against Roach became known. She remarked,

“Ever since that happened, that’s when my mom started looking at me differently. She treated me different… I [remember saying], ‘Mom, please don’t make me go.’ And she would be ripping me out of the car.”

Continuing, she added,

“Being that young and watching her hug and kiss this man goodbye after every session… It’s like, wait a minute. Where does your loyalty lie? I’m your child. So that’s the ultimate betrayal for me.”

As per Kelley’s recollection, the matter was referred to law enforcement by the counselling facility in 2007 when they learned what had transpired at the Judd home. She said,

“Then when they found out in counseling what he had done to me, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re going to report this to law enforcement.’”

Roach was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, as per CBS News. Shortly after, Judd filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, noted the news outlet.

At the time, however, Kelley, who was 10 years old, was not publicly named as Roach’s victim. It is only now that Kelley has come forward with the fact that she was Roach’s victim.

During her conversation with The Daily Progress, Kelley also referred to Judd’s reaction to the news, and while questioning her actions as a mother, said,

“When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that’s when she divorced him...she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up. I don’t want to talk bad about my mom, but we’ll just say she’s a good performer. She was never a mother.”

Kelley’s interview with People Magazine shed further light on the abuse she claims she suffered during her childhood. Kelley also claimed to have been sexually abused by Roach’s son around the time she was six years old.

According to the news outlet, Kelley allegedly suffered abuse “every night” over a period of three years by her stepbrother before he accidentally exposed his own actions and was made to leave by Judd.

These days, Kelley is doing much better though. She came in contact with the Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene when she stole their van while on drugs, but the encounter brought her closer to faith, as per The Daily Progress. After a stint in prison, she ultimately became a part of the congregation, and now leads a much more peaceful life. Now, she tells People Magazine that she has “healed" and has "forgiven" her mom.

Her only regret is that she can not meet her three-year-old daughter, Kaliyah, who is under Judd’s custody and a restraining order prevents Kelley from meeting both her mother and her daughter, notes People Magazine. However, she is on the healing path and looking forward to completing and publishing her memoir, titled Pronoia.