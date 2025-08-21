How many times was Wynonna Judd married? All about husbands amid daughter’s allegations against step dad

Wynonna Judd performing onstage, Chicago, Illinois, April 17, 1996 (Image via Getty)

American singer Wynonna Judd's daughter recently accused her mother's ex-husband, D. R. Roach, of sexual abuse, while alleging that Judd also helped him cover it up.

Wynonna, who has tied the knot three times, was married to her then-bodyguard, D. R. Roach, from 2003 to 2007. She filed for divorce days after he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery involving a minor, whose identity was not made public at the time, per People Magazine.

Speaking about her relationship with Roach, Judd stated (via Desert News):

"I know that we can make it through anything because we have been co-workers and friends for the last 10 years. We laugh constantly and learn something from each other every day."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Daily Progress, published on July 29, 2025, Grace claimed that her stepfather allegedly "sexually abused her when she was just 10 years old." According to Kelley, the news of the abuse emerged when their family had united for counseling.

"When they found out in counseling what he had done to me, they’re like, 'Wait a minute. We’re going to report this to law enforcement.' When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that’s when she divorced him," Kelley stated.

Grace also claimed Judd failed to be a mother, stating that she had been swept under the rug.

"So is my mom rich? Yeah, she’s so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up. I don’t want to talk bad about my mom, but we’ll just say she’s a good performer. She was never a mother," Grace Kelley continued.

Before marrying D. R. Roach, Wynonna Judd was married to Arch Kelley III. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot on January 21, 1996. They welcomed their son, Elija Judd, on December 23, 1994, and their daughter Grace Pauline Kelley on June 21, 1996. Their marriage eventually ended in a divorce on August 6, 2003.

Meanwhile, after her marriage to Roach, Wynonna wed Highway 101 drummer Cactus Moser on June 10, 2012, in a ceremony at her home in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee. She eventually became the stepmother of his three children, Sunshine, Cahl, and Wyatt.

Wynonna Judd earlier shared her personal experience as a survivor of sexual assault

Wynonna Judd opened up about the story of her own sexual assault in her documentary The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, which aired in May 2025.

"I was molested at 12, so my whole sexuality thing was really stamped out because I just, at 12, shut down. I carried the weight, both literally and figuratively."

The Grammy nominee continued, stating:

"I mean, if you look at the clothes of The Judds, my clothes are up to here and here, like Amish. I'm Amish, basically. I'm wearing clothes to cover, not expose - to this day."

Meanwhile, according to People Magazine, D.R. Roach is officially registered as a sex offender in the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

Stay tuned for more updates.