Who is Teanna Reid? R&B singer Sammie’s partner shares video of arrest for domestic violence and child cruelty

Sammie during Mark Wahlberg, Fabolous and Sammie visit BET's "106 & Park" - March 14, 2007 at BET Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

R&B artist Sammie was reportedly arrested for family violence and child cruelty by the Henry County Police Department in Georgia, and his bond was set at $1,050. According to alleged arrest records, Sammie, whose full name is Sammie Lee Bush, was booked on the night of October 19 on a battery charge of family violence in addition to a third-degree witness charge of cruelty to children, indicating that a child was made to witness an act of aggression.

Reports suggest that Teanna Reid, the mother of Sammie’s daughter, Journee Leigh Bush, was the alleged victim of the domestic violence incident. Reid is a hairstylist who works at Muvas Mane in Atlanta.

Wait so R&B singer Sammie was just in jail one week ago for allegedly BEATING his girlfriend in front of their child? 👀



Charges:

Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree Witness)

Battery (Family Violence) pic.twitter.com/zml50NrKMe — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) October 26, 2025

Reid and Sammie announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2023. According to Rated R&B, Sammie took to his Instagram page after Reid’s baby shower, and alongside a picture of himself embracing Reid’s belly, wrote:

“I’ll try to keep it short: to my tribute who’s known yet respected the sacredness, I thank you & I’m ever so grateful for the support and community (our village). God equip me as I embark on breaking generational chains and too…provide to me the tools & discipline to be a great leader, bf, father/dad & one day husband. My prayer is for a Godly, healthy and loving baby. Thank you Tea’ for being who you are. Honored and happy to ‘Journee’ thru life with you.”

Teanna Reid reportedly responded to reports of Sammie’s arrest by sharing more information and videos

Teanna Reid took to an alternate social media account to provide details on Sammie’s arrest on charges of family violence. According to Got Da Scoop, Reid revealed that she decided to open up about the allegations against Sammie on an alternate page to bring awareness to his alleged actions.

She also claimed that her decision not to elaborate on the charges against Sammie through her main social media account was to counter allegations that she was interested in ‘ruining’ him.

Got Da Scoop shared videos that Reid posted, which included a video in which Reid’s allegedly bruised body can be seen. The media outlet also shared a video that Reid posted of the alleged arrest, in addition to a screen grab in which the police can be seen putting handcuffs on an individual.

In another video shared by Reid, an individual could be seen throwing a tablet up the stairs, and the accompanying text stated that the tablet was thrown at her and Journee.

In addition to the videos posted to Reid’s alternate account, she also shared an Instagram story through her main account. In the story, Reid seemingly referred to the incident between her and Sammie, and posted a text that read,

“I choose me. End of story.”

Amid the news of Sammie’s arrest, the R&B singer himself seemingly broke his silence on the entire situation. Taking to his Instagram stories, he uploaded a video in which he said,

“I’m gonna let God have his say and the courts have their say. And the truth will set you free. Love. I appreciate you all. Thank you all for your concerns.”

He repeated his message of love and peace in the accompanying text, which read,

“Peace, light and love…God bless her.”

It was unclear if Sammie was indicating his daughter or Reid as the “her” in his message.

As per The Shade Room, the artist also attended the ONE Musicfest.