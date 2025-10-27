How old is Sammie, the singer? All about the R&B singer in wake of recent arrest on serious charges

Sammie criticized The Shade Room for how they covered the story of his arrest (Image via Getty)

Sammie Lee Bush, Jr., was taken into custody on October 19, 2025, on charges related to family violence, battery and child cruelty. The latest accusations against the 38-year-old singer are associated with an incident where his partner, Teanna Reid, and their child were reportedly targeted, as per All Hip-Hop.

Well-known for his singles such as I Like It, the R&B artist had allegedly hit his girlfriend in front of the kid, identified as Journee Leigh Bush. Parle magazine reported that the Henry County Police Department is investigating the matter.

According to the latest update, Sammie has already been released from prison. Moreover, Reid addressed the incident on social media, claiming that the entire case stemmed from a disagreement with Lee Bush, Jr., and that their relationship is currently going through a difficult phase.

According to Parle magazine, Teanna had even posted a few snaps of her injuries, along with a video, in which she was spotted with the songwriter on the staircase. The latter reportedly threw a tablet towards Reid, which fell on the ground.







On the other hand, Lee Bush, Jr., commented below an Instagram post of The Shade Room, criticizing how they covered the entire case. He said that the outlet should have contacted him or his team before sharing the “facts opposed for clickbait.” He added:



“Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.”



Moreover, Lee Bush, Jr., has continued posting other updates on the same platform through his official handle. The latest one came on Sunday, October 26, where he shared some glimpses of the ONE Musicfest.

Sammie has released many albums and singles: Career and other details explained







The Boynton Beach, Florida, native has built a substantial fan base with his successful projects throughout his musical journey. He has had the opportunity to collaborate with notable record labels, including Empire, Def Jam, Capitol and others.

Although Sammie developed an interest in music a long time ago, he lost it for some time after a bad experience with his manager, who joined him after his graduation. Around five years ago, Lee Bush, Jr., told Essence magazine that his story was similar to those of people whose belongings were taken away by someone.

He revealed during the conversation that his manager had access to his bank account and other personal information, and one day, he discovered that his account was empty. Lee said that his manager decided to return everything only if Sammie would work with him. However, the latter did not agree.



“He was like a big brother to me," he said. "When I moved to Atlanta, I didn’t have a family. I’m from Florida. When I moved to Atlanta, I was staying with him. So, I got my Benz. I didn’t have a lot of credit at the age of 18, he co-signed. Need an American Express Card with a $25,000 limit? [He] would be the primary account holder to make sure I’m not splurging.”



Despite these issues, Sammie had a simple and successful start with the single "I Like It," which reached the top of the charts. He continued bringing more songs, including Crazy Things I Do, Come with Me, You Should Be My Girl, I’m Him, Impatient, Better, COA and Too Long.

In 2000, he joined Capitol and EMI for his debut album, From the Bottom to the Top, followed by Sammie, around six years later. He then released two more big projects, Coming of Age and Everlasting.

Apart from these, he made guest appearances on songs by artists and groups such as Soulja Boy and Fast Life Yungstaz.