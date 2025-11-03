Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife? Mamiko Tanaka makes rare public appearance following Dodgers’ World Series Win.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Mamiko Tanaka walk on the red carpet (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, made a rare public appearance as she joined Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts and others in celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-4 World Series Game 7 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chelsea, wife of first baseman Freddie Freeman, shared pictures of herself with Mamiko Tanaka and Brianna Betts, wife of Mookie Betts, wearing matching Dodgers jackets featuring their husbands' numbers on Instagram on Saturday, November 1.

"My girls 🫶🏻💙 #big3 #dodgers #worldseries," Freeman captioned the post.

In the second picture, a group of women wearing the team's jackets posed together.

The comment section of the post quickly filled with messages of praise, with one describing the women as the team's "backbone."

"The backbone of our boys, love you ladies," one user wrote.

"Beside every great man is a great women holding it down.👑💙⚾️," wrote another user.

"The GLUE that keeps the Boys in Blue together ❗️Thank you to all of the players significant others ❗️Without you, success would be impossible ❗️" another user commented.

While others showed excitement over Mamiko Tanaka's rare sighting.

"Ohtanis wife, rare sighting 😍," one user said.

"Beautiful … Ohtani’s wifey looks adorable 🥰 … you all do but I rarely see her," another user wrote.

Born on December 11, 1996, Mamiko Tanaka is a former Japanese basketball player. She began her career playing for Waseda University and later played professionally in the Japan Basketball League for the Fujitsu Red Wave for four years before retiring in 2023.

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko playing basketball 🏀



Mamiko is a basketball player we definitely need more videos of her playing 🥰



©️ Beezybetts pic.twitter.com/0NQSa9BEso — shobae 大谷翔平 ¹⁷ Ohtani Shohei ¹⁷ 🐶 (@shoheisaveus) November 7, 2024

According to ESPN, in 28 games last season, Tanaka shot 47.7% from the field and 69.9% from the free-throw line.

When did Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka marry?

Shohei Ohtani announced the news of his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka on February 29, 2024, in an Instagram post, captioned:

"To all my friends and fans throughout , I have an announcement to make : Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married . I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."

He also wrote a message to his fans in Japanese, which CNN translated as:

"The season is approaching, I am pleased to announce to you that I have gotten married. We are still young and [there are] many things we don’t know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us. we hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans."

Although Ohtani did not reveal her identity at the time, according to People magazine, he later posed for a picture with Mamiko Tanaka, prompting fans to speculate it was her.

In December 2024, the World Series winner announced that they were expecting a child, writing on Instagram, "Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" and later shared the news of their daughter's birth in April 2025.

"Welcome to the Ohtani family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day," he wrote.

It is worth noting that Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka's daughter's name and birth details have not yet been made public.