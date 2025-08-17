Who is Michael Franti? Soulshine at Sea artist allegations controversy explored in wake of Victoria Canal's revelations

Victoria Canal has accused an unnamed artist of s*xual abuse and grooming (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mastercard)

Victoria Canal opened up about s*xual abuse and grooming experiences on her Instagram account on her 27th birthday.

The Spanish singer-songwriter alleged that a powerful artist was the perpetrator, but she refrained from naming anyone to avoid “financial loss or emotional terror” from a lawsuit. She went on to write about the emotional trauma and her experience with the perpetrator.

After her post went live, Victoria dared her followers in an Instagram Story to name the alleged abuser. She wrote:

“I can’t say his name but you can.”

Canal had previously shared in her experience that the perpetrator was someone who discovered her through the internet when she was 19. She claimed that the person invited her for her first professional opportunity.

Based on Victoria’s account, the majority of her followers named Michael Franti as the alleged perpetrator. The 27-year-old artist neither denied nor confirmed the accusations many made in the comments.

For those unaware, Michael Franti is the frontman of “Michael Franti & Spearhead,” known for fusing genres such as hip-hop, reggae, folk, rock, and more. The Oakland, California-born musician and lead vocalist of the band is also its founder, according to Front Row Dads.

He created Michael Franti & Spearhead in the ‘90s, after moving on from his previous groups The Beatnigs and Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. The 59-year-old singer-songwriter’s career spans decades, after having begun in the ‘80s. At the same time, he has been involved in anti-war activism, per SFGate.

Michael Franti invited Victoria Canal to Nashville for a collaboration when she was 19

The Slowly, It Dawns artist recounted her harrowing experience involving a “very powerful, decades-older man” recently on Instagram. As mentioned earlier, Victoria Canal asserted that the person invited her after discovering her on the internet. In her own words, the singer-songwriter posted:

“When I was 19, a very powerful, decades-older man plucked me out of the internet, and college, and invited me on my first professional opportunity.”

Many in the comments of her post named the Break Up With Everything singer as the alleged perpetrator. Notably, Michael Franti invited Canal for a collaboration when she was 19. In a now-removed page (from March 2018) on his website, the musician wrote:

“A few months ago I discovered a new artist on Instagram named Victoria Canal. She’s a 19-year-old singer/songwriter, pianist, guitarist and ukulele player who lives in NYC.”

Michael Franti mentioned that "he was moved by her inspiring songs and daily positivity.” He continued:

“I like her music so much I invited her to come to Nashville and write and record a song with me for the next album.”

Michael Franti and Victoria Canal collaborated on The Flower, while the Spearhead founder-frontman invited her to open the band’s “Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre show with Xavier Rudd” in June 2018.

Multiple musical acts withdraw from Michael Franti & Spearhead’s upcoming Soulshine at Sea show

After Victoria Canal’s Instagram post about her s*xual abuse and grooming experiences involving an unnamed artist went live, different music acts have distanced themselves from the Soulshine at Sea show.

Hirie (@hiriemusic) made the announcement via Instagram, confirming her withdrawal, after “troubling allegations” surfaced regarding “a key figure connected to the event. In her social media post, the singer and her eponymous band’s lead vocalist refrained from passing judgment on the accusations.

Tank and the Bangas and Dispatch were other notable acts to announce their withdrawal. While Victoria or either band avoided naming Michael Franti in their posts, the She Walks In singer lauded the decision via her Instagram Stories.