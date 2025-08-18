Who is Michael Franti married to? Soulshine Cruise founder denies Victoria Canal allegations as he admits to affair

Michael Franti denies Victoria Canal's allegations but admits to having an extramarital affair (Image via Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Michael Franti has spoken up after Soulshine at Sea music cruise got cancelled in the wake of s*x abuse and grooming allegations against him.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter denied Victoria Canal’s accusations, but admitted to cheating on his wife in an affair that happened seven years ago. Franti said in a statement on Sunday, August 17:

“7 years ago I had a romantic relationship outside my marriage. It was with an artist who was touring with me. I broke my wedding vows, I broke my wife's trust, I broke her heart, and for that I am deeply sorry for the pain my actions have caused her.”

Michael Franti has been married to Sara Agah Franti, a former emergency room nurse. According to her LinkedIn profile, Sara is also the founder of Do It For Love, a wish-granting non-profit organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She also serves as the CEO of Soulshine Bali, a sound and wellness resort she co-owns with Franti.

In a 2024 Instagram post on Sara’s birthday, the SoulRocker singer recounted:

“When I first met her, she was an emergency room nurse, which gave her the skills to triage situations quickly, incredible organizational abilities and most of all deep empathy and compassion for all.”

Franti mentioned having a long-distance friendship with Sara before they began dating. He also lauded his wife for her growth as an entrepreneur from being a jewelry designer to founding a non-profit and owning Soulshine Bali. Apart from their collaboration in business ventures, the couple also shares two children – Taj and an infant born in May 2025.

Michael Franti claims that his wife found out about the alleged extramarital affair in 2018

Without naming him, Victoria Canal levelled severe allegations against a “very powerful” person. However, many of her followers accused The Sound of Sunshine singer, based on Canal’s account. Victoria had shared how she was discovered by the alleged perpetrator in 2018 through the internet and was offered her first professional opportunity at 19.

Ultimately, the allegations led to the cancellation of Soulshine at Sea music cruise, which was scheduled in November. As mentioned earlier, Michael Franti also spoke up, admitting to an extramarital affair, while denying s*x abuse and grooming accusations. The singer didn’t name Victoria, but mentioned his collaboration with her:

“The artist and I had written a song together and later my team offered her a spot on tour as the support act. Over the course of the tour, we spent a lot of time together and soon began to feel strong emotions for one another.”

Michael Franti claimed their relationship had become romantic and described it as “the most regrettable mistake.” He further wrote:

“My wife found out about it and to save my marriage, we ended the relationship. The artist stayed on tour with us and we maintained a professional relationship. After the tour ended, she continued to perform at several shows.”

Franti claimed that he had worked with his wife, Sara, to repair the damage he had done to their relationship. The singer acknowledged Victoria Canal’s post about the allegations and wrote:

“While I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction.”

Michael Franti refuted Victoria Canal’s version of the story and added:

“I will however, take full accountability for not better recognizing the power imbalance as she was younger than me, and I was the headliner on tour. For those reasons alone, I never should have allowed the relationship to become romantic.”

While Michael Franti continued denying the allegations, he apologized to his wife, family, and Victoria Canal.