Who is Mars? All about baby pygmy hippo going viral over refusing to get out of pool

Hippopotamus (Image for representation) (Photo by Dmitrii Zhodzishskii/ Unsplash)

A newborn pygmy hippopotamus named Mars at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kansas, has quickly become the internet's latest and cutest muse.

Welcomed to the world in July by longtime residents Posie and Pluto, Mars is the rarest of arrivals. The baby hippo is one of the nearly 3,000 pygmy hippos left, according to a report by KWCH. The popular wildlife park is working consistently for this endangered species.

The outlet reported the park's integrator, LynnLee Schidt, sharing,

"There were only three pygmy hippos born here in the United States, and so every baby is really important, and males, especially right now, are underrepresented in our population."

From viral wildlife clip → global meme → $1.5M market cap in under 50 days.

The Pygmy hippo isn’t just a mascot, it’s a movement. Welcome to $MARS. 🦛 pic.twitter.com/lQYpFjvons — Trencho (@trenchogg) August 24, 2025

Just a month old, he has already won hearts worldwide after a TikTok video showed him stubbornly refusing to leave the pool, only to dash right back into the water.

Everything we know about Mars, the adorable and viral baby pygmy hippo

Mars has become the centre of attention after the Tanganyika Wildlife Park shared a funny video of him refusing to leave the pool despite a zookeeper’s gentle nudges. The stubborn calf kept happily splashing around, stepping out only to chill in the water again.

His antics quickly escalated into a heartwarming moment when his mom, Posie, stepped in with her firm stare. With no other option in hand, the baby hippo obediently followed her out, according to a report by E! News. The park playfully captioned the clip,

"Us telling mars it’s time to get out of the pool VS his mom telling him it’s time to get out."

They further suggested,

"Better listen to mom!"

The now-viral video of Mars refusing to come out of the water is equal parts hilarious and adorable. The little one has certainly and unknowingly won the hearts of netizens with his silliness and charm.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, adoring the cutest little hippo. A comment read,

"Great, now I want a baby hippo"

Someone left a funny remark, as E! Online confirmed, noting,

"She gave him the look. Apparently he only listens to mama."

GM Web3 ☀️🦛



Check out Mars, the pygmy hippo, taking social media and Solana by storm.



Born on Pumpfun and named by Trenches. pic.twitter.com/sgmhbVl7NS — Trencho (@trenchogg) August 18, 2025

Mars has been thriving at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. As per KWCH, the park revealed that he is healthy and sleeps well. Born at just 13 pounds, Mars has already been tipping the scales at almost 40 pounds, according to a report by ABC News.

Beyond his viral antics, his arrival is also a significant milestone. Even unknowingly, he contributes to a larger conservation program to protect pygmy hippos from life-threatening incidents such as habitat loss and poaching challenges.

Presently, the Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming visitors to meet Mars and his family. To catch a glimpse of them living their days happily and playfully, guests must visit the park during the open season, which goes on until November. As per ABC News, the doors are open from 12 PM to 4 PM.