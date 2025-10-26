Who is Kenneth Leland Morgan? Nick Fuentes slams man in Nazi Uniform kicked out of Georgia college bar over attacking woman in camera

Nick Fuentes slams man in Nazi Uniform kicked out of Georgia college bar over attacking woman in camera (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a troubling incident in downtown Athens, Georgia, that has prompted multiple complaints from the public against a man in a Nazi uniform who was filmed attacking a woman outside of a bar.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan. He was arrested on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.

It was late Thursday night, outside Cutter’s Pub, a favorite hangout for students at the University of Georgia, when the event happened. Witnesses said that Morgan was standing near the bar, wearing a Nazi uniform with a red swastika armband, when things escalated. The video shows him smiling at bystanders who questioned him about his outfit.

This 33-year-old loser dressed as a Nazi got kicked out of a Georgia college bar and then arrested after he attacked a woman on camera. His name is Kenneth Leland Morgan from Athens, GA and I’m glad he’s sitting in jail. Arrest info below: pic.twitter.com/HkYzDvIp9Q — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 25, 2025

All hell broke loose when a woman, who has been identified as Grace Lang, attempted to take the swastika armband from Morgan's arm. Morgan allegedly then hit the woman across the face with a beer glass, struck her in the face, tearing out her ear, and causing injury. Some people helped attend to the injuries and police were called.

In a statement to The Red & Black, Bryce Fowler, the general manager of Cutter's Pub, clarified that Morgan's entrance to the establishment was denied before the assault.

"I wanted to clarify that the individual was denied entry into the bar and was instructed to leave. At Cutter’s Pub, our top priority is customer safety and we will continue to do everything we can to make everyone feel safe and welcomed," Fowler said in a statement.

People express backlash against Kenneth Leland Morgan’s behavior as conservative commentator Nick Fuentes reacts to the incident

The greater Athens community has condemned the incident. The Young Democrats of the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County issued a strong statement on Instagram that denounced Morgan's behavior as "antisemitic hate".

The group labeled the attack "unacceptable" and implored the Athens community to join in solidarity against extremism. "Nazis and antisemites like Lee have no place in our community," the statement read.

As reports and recordings of the incident spread across the internet, the far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who has a reputation for his far-right associations and provocative speech, publicly criticized Morgan's actions.

Nick Fuentes says the kid who got arrested in the nazi costume was dumb



"Is there anything more auraless than that?" https://t.co/MqGlcwSSec pic.twitter.com/LdV6bLn2u0 — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) October 25, 2025

In a livestream video, Fuentes referred to the actions as "dumb" and "aura-less," which is popular slang for lacking dignity, signaling to his followers that he did not condone the actions.

"Yeah, that was dumb. You just dude, is there anything more aura-less than that? Everyone screaming at you for in a Nazi costume and then you gotta like punch a girl in the face. So I don't think that's good. That's not a good idea," Fuentes said.

Some social media users defended Morgan based on the principle of “freedom of expression,” but reactions were generally negative. A significant number disagreed with the freedom of speech, pointing out that freedom of speech does not apply to actions of violence or hate-based intimidation.