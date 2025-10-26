What is "ghosting culture" in New York City? Influencer Susannah Hardwick weighs in

Influencer Susannah Hardwick Discusses the Rise of “Ghosting Culture” in New York City Dating Scene (Image via Instagram / @susannah_hardwick)

Influencer and content creator Susannah Hardwick is shedding light on what she calls the “ghosting culture” dominating the New York City dating scene. Known for her candid TikTok videos about modern dating, the 27-year-old British influencer has gained attention for her humorous yet insightful storytelling about relationships, love and heartbreak.

Speaking to People, Hardwick described dating in New York City as chaotic and unpredictable, saying it often feels like “a complete fever dream.” Since leaving the U.K., she has talked about navigating a dating scene she describes as both overwhelming and unlike anything she’s used to.

“You’re dealing with some of the most delusional, entitled men on the planet who will literally behave in the wildest ways,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick says ghosting, which means ending all communication without providing a reason, has become one of the worst and most common issues in dating today. She points out that dating apps play a big role in this problem by encouraging what she describes as an “abundance mindset.”

“Ghosting culture has gotten completely out of control, and online dating and dating apps have most definitely been a major cause of this,” she explained. “Dating apps have given men an abundance mindset, so instead of just focusing on one girl and exploring a connection with her, they will often be talking to multiple girls at the same time.”

Hardwick also mentioned that some men choose ghosting over being upfront because it leaves the door open for them to come back later if they change their mind.

“Men like to keep the door open for what they perceive to be a potential easy hookup down the line,” she said.

Hardwick started sharing her dating experiences as a way to handle the ups and downs of dating today. She wanted to find humor in her situations and also remind other women that they aren’t alone in their struggles with dating.

“You’ve got to see the funny side, otherwise you’ll end up too depressed about the state of dating in this city — and secondly because I believe it’s important for women to speak up about how badly men often behave in order for them to be held somewhat accountable,” she shared.

Susannah Hardwick shares unusual dating experiences and encounters in New York City

Hardwick also shared one of her many dating stories, talking about a time when her date canceled at the last minute. Instead of telling her himself, he sent his assistant to break the news. She also mentioned noticing a trend in today’s dating scene where some men show over-the-top affection often called "love bombing," but then vanish soon after.

“I’ve now learned to become more savvy and spot potential signs of love bombing,” Hardwick said. “I can tell a man is being unrealistic with his words and promises too early on, but unfortunately, a big part of me still falls for it each time it happens.”

Even with these setbacks, Hardwick stays optimistic about meeting someone. She talked about some "meet-cute" moments she had in the city. One time, a cyclist paused during his ride to ask for her number. Another time, a guy tossed her a stuffed animal from his apartment window. But in the end, both situations followed the same pattern: ghosting.

Hardwick keeps posting about her dating stories online. She hopes being honest about her experiences sparks better conversations about dating and responsibility in today's relationships.