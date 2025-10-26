Who is June Lockhart, the beloved Lost in Space and Lassie actress who passed away at the age of 100?

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 26: Actress June Lockhart attends the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoring her with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the Universal Hilton Hotel on March 26, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

June Lockhart, celebrated for her performances as a loving matriarch on Lassie and Lost in Space, died on October 23, 2025, at her residence in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 100. Her spokesman, Harlan Boll, said she died from natural causes surrounded by family, including daughter June Elizabeth and granddaughter Christianna.

Born on June 25, 1925, in New York City to actors Gene Lockhart and Kathleen Arthur, she built an eight-decade career spanning film, Broadway, and television. As Ruth Martin in Lassie and Dr. Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space, she became a symbol of warmth for millions. With two Emmy nominations, a Tony, and two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, Lockhart’s legacy spans generations.

Her death prompted tributes from fans and peers who praised her grace and impact. From collies to cosmic adventures, she showed how to face any challenge with heart.

June Lockhart: A woman of versatility

Lockhart’s career began early. At eight, she danced in the Metropolitan Opera’s Peter Ibbetson. By 13, she debuted in 1938’s A Christmas Carol as Belinda Cratchit, alongside her parents. The 1940s brought roles in Sergeant York and Meet Me in St Louis. In 1947, she won a Tony for For Love or Money on Broadway.

Television brought stardom. Joining Lassie in 1958 as Ruth Martin, Lockhart played a farm wife raising orphan Timmy and his collie. She replaced Cloris Leachman, bringing warmth to the CBS hit.

“I used my maternal instincts,” she told Boomer magazine.

Lockhart's Ruth balanced homemaking with quiet wisdom, often teaming with Lassie to solve problems like lost livestock or neighbourhood threats. She received Emmy nominations in 1959 for her work.

In 1965, Lockhart became Dr Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space, guiding a family through science fiction adventures. The CBS show, sabotaged by Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris), thrilled viewers. Lockhart loved its “Disneyland” vibe. She voiced Maureen in Netflix’s 2021 reboot and earned a 2013 NASA medal for inspiring space exploration. Later roles included Petticoat Junction (1968–1970) and General Hospital. Her last was voicing Mindy the Owl in 2019’s Bongee Bear.

June Lockhart's personal life:

Born to vaudeville actors who met on an Edison tour, Lockhart grew up in Hollywood. Her parents’ spontaneous marriage at Lake Louise shaped her romantic outlook. She married Dr. John Maloney in 1951, with whom she had daughters Anne and June Elizabeth; they divorced in 1959. Her 1959–1970 marriage to architect John Lindsay ended, but her daughters went on to pursue acting careers.

Off-screen, Lockhart was adventurous. She drove tanks, flew gliders, and loved rock concerts, defying her gentle image. A journalism buff, she attended White House briefings with her media pass. At 90, she signed Lassie photos at conventions, her home filled with collie and spaceship keepsakes.

Relive June Lockhart's magic on streaming platforms. Stream Lassie on Paramount+ and Lost in Space, both original and reboot, on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates!