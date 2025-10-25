Actress June Lockhart passes away in Santa Monica at age 100

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Cast of "Lost In Space" at The Hollywood Show held at The Westin Hotel LAX on January 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

June Lockhart has died at the age of 100. The actress, known for her roles on TV classics like Lassie and Lost in Space, is reported to have passed away from natural causes on October 23, 2025, at her home in Monica with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.



Lockhart’s passing was confirmed in a press release by her daughter, June Elizabeth. The press statement claimed that while Lockhart thoroughly enjoyed acting, her real passions were science, politics, and journalism.

"Mommy always considered acting as her craft, her vocation, but her true passions were journalism, politics, science and NASA. She cherished playing her role in Lost in Space and was delighted to know that she inspired many future astronauts, as they would remind her on visits to NASA. That meant even more to her than the hundreds of television and movie roles she played.”

More details on June Lockhart

June Lockhart’s first acting role came at the age of eight. The New York City-born actress began her acting career on the stage in the 1993 production of Peter Ibbetson at the Metropolitan Opera House.

She first appeared on TV screens at age 13 on MGM’s A Christmas Carol. She played the role of Bob and Mrs Cratchit’s daughter.

After playing one of the most popular roles of her career as Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space, she made a cameo in the 1998 movie and the Netflix reboot almost twenty-three years later.

She was appointed a spokeswoman for NASA and attended launch and landing parties in the following years.



She won a Tony Award for Best Newcomer, the first of its kind, and she later donated it to the Smithsonian. She was awarded two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—one for television and the other for film.

Some of the late centenarian’s popular roles include Full House, Perry Mason, Beverly Hills 90210, 7th Heaven, Grey’s Anatomy, Happy Days, Petticoat Junction and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

