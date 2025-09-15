Who is Kayla Radomski? All about Jason Segel’s fiancée as couple reveal wedding plans at Emmys

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Image via Getty)

Jason Segel and fiancée Kayla Radomski recently revealed their wedding plans during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held on Sunday, September 14.

During their interview, the Entertainment Tonight anchor asked Kayla about their wedding preparations.

"How are preparations going for a wedding and all that?" the anchor asked.

In response, Kayla stated:

"Incredible. This man is dreamy, and I could not imagine a better person to do it with."

Meanwhile, during their appearance on E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet, Radomski stated that wedding planning is "so exciting" and "fun" and that they both "agree on things," which makes their planning "really easy."

Segel chimed in, stating:

"It's getting there, it’s getting there."

Kayla and Jason announced their engagement earlier on June 18, 2025, in an Instagram post, simply writing, "FOREVER YES" with a ring and a heart in the caption. Kayla posted a carousel of pictures from the proposal, which appeared to take place in a garden filled with flowers and a statue.

The first picture shows the couple holding hands while looking at a statue. In the second, he's down on one knee as Kayla reacts with surprise. The third captures them laughing together while looking at the ring with the remaining photos showing the couple happily enjoying the moment of their proposal.

Born in January 1991 in Denver, Colorado, Radomski is a dancer who competed in Season 5 of So You Think You Can Dance and placed in fourth place. She later made her film debut in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) and later portrayed the role of Katya in the 2024 short film Ukrainian Dance Movie.

According to her IMDB page, Kayla began dancing at the age of two and was named Miss Pre-Teen Colorado in 1999. In 2004, she was "the youngest dancer ever to appear in a Britney Spears Tour concert video."

Kayla performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards alongside Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's performance of ME!

In an Instagram post shared on May 2, 2019, Radomski shared a picture of her hugging Swift, writing:

"Billboard Music Awards Tonight with this magical woman, @taylorswift!!! Tune in! You won’t want to miss this! Thank you @tyce82 for bringing me on to be a part of your creation and to everyone else involved in making this come to life! I am forever grateful to be a part of this special moment!!"

When did Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel meet?

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel were first spotted together holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in October 2023. They later made their red carpet debut at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in 2024, where Segel was nominated for his role of Jimmy Laird in his 2023 series Shrinking.

Praising her fiancée, Kayla shared an appreciation post, writing:

"WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby! Thank you to the incredible humans and friends who helped make our day as perfect as can be and made me feel like a real life princess!!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel's marriage details.