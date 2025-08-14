Who is Josiah Bell? Jurnee Smollett’s ex reportedly seeking half of retirement fund earned during marriage

Jurnee Smollett & Josiah Bell (Image via Getty)

Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell's divorce was finalized officially in August 2021. Bell, 42, has been part of the entertainment industry for several years. According to his IMDb profile, he is an actor and composer. Since his separation from his ex-wife in 2019, he has been receiving a combined total of $7,000 monthly child support and alimony.

According to multiple reports, Bell is now seeking 50% of the retirement funds Jurnee accrued between 2010 and 2019. After nearly four years of officially calling it quits, the actor asked for a share of her retirement savings, including her pension from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), as per Essence.

During their divorce in August 2021, the Birds of Prey actress had already settled her share of payment by offering a million dollars to her ex-husband. Despite the settlement amount and monthly support, Bell reportedly wants half of her retirement funds.

Everything we know about Jurnee Smollett’s ex-husband, Josiah Bell

The Feelings star sought 50% of the funds that Jurnee earned from 2010 to 2019, while the two were married. California's community property laws state that assets acquired during marriage should be divided equally in a divorce, the Essence report further confirmed. This legal framework appears to bolster Bell's claim, as the reported funds were accumulated during their long union.

A look at his personal and professional life

Bell is known for his credits in several hit songs and appearances in a few movies. The singer rose to fame with his noteworthy contributions to Underground (2016), Jaden: I'm Ready (2020), and Swagger (2021). In the past, he has also worked on the soundtracks for Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) and Reasonable Doubt (2022).

Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell celebrated their nuptials in a private ceremony on October 24, 2010. According to an Essence report, the pair exchanged vows at the botanical garden in Los Angeles. Attended by the closest family and friends, Bell's father officiated his union with Smollett.

In March 2013, The Great Debaters actress expressed her deep admiration and love for her then-husband in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. Reflecting on her marriage, as Essence cited, she shared,

"We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable."

Delving further, she continued,

"I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles."

To love & be loved, that’s everything...and to do it for 5 years? That's divine @josiahbell. #happyanniversary❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ie8igOdRB — Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett) October 24, 2015

From interviews to social media tributes, Smollett often credited their friendship for their affectionate dynamic. In October 2014, she dedicated an online post to Bell and captioned it,

"They say the best relationships start off as friendships …friends for 10+ years strong"

Apart from their decade-long friendship and a romantic partnership, they also collaborated professionally. Josiah has dedicated several songs to his partner during their marriage. Also, they shared the screen on Underground. While Smollett starred as Rosalee in the series, Bell joined the cast of the renowned show, portraying a smaller role. In 2016, the actress also featured in her ex-husband's music video for Smoke and Mirrors.

A few months later, in 2016, they announced that they were expecting a baby. In November 2016, they announced the arrival of their son, Hunter Zion Bell, on social media.

In a conversation with People, Jurnee spoke about finding it difficult to "pinpoint one thing" she enjoyed a lot about embracing motherhood. Sharing about her affectionate bond with her son, she explained,

"He's teaching me so much about myself. He's teaching me so much about love. I see myself in him, and I start to love that about myself even more. It's like I see the world differently now, through his eyes."

Amid the legal battles and news of financial settlements, Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell continue co-parenting their son after their divorce in 2021.