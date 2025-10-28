Who is Josh Johnson? All about comedian mocking Columbus crash incidents in viral clip

Comedian Josh Johnson performs onstage during Moontower Comedy Festival at The Paramount Theatre on April 12, 2025 in Austin, Texas (Image via Getty)

A clip from the March 6, 2025, episode of comedian Josh Johnson's What's News With You? podcast has resurfaced on social media platforms, showing him discussing the frequent car crashes into buildings in Columbus alongside Ashley Gavin and guest Geoffrey Asmus.

Born on March 16, 1990, in Alexandria, Louisiana, Josh Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner. He previously worked as a writer for The Daily Show and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Winner of the 2018 "New York's Funniest" competition at the New York Comedy Festival, Josh holds a degree in lighting design for theatre from Centenary College. He released his first long-hour standup special # (Hashtag) in 2021, followed by Up Here Killing Myself, in February 2023 on Peacock.

Named one of "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety in 2021, Josh joined The Daily Show's rotation of hosts in July, which also included Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic.

Meanwhile, during the aforementioned episode of Josh's podcast, a caller mentioned that three cars had crashed into buildings in Columbus, Ohio, in less than a week, adding that two of those vehicles crashed into a Kroger in Delaware on January 5, 2025.

"Yesterday, two cars, two in a row, hit a Kroger in Delaware, which is a bit north of Columbus, one right after the other. A blue one plowed straight through the exit doors into this Kroger, and a tan one just followed suit into a column right outside," said the caller.

The caller further mentioned that there are several Instagram accounts dedicated to tracking how long it has been since a car hit a building in Columbus, Ohio, adding, "It's rare that a week goes by without a car crashing into a building in Columbus."

The clip has gone viral amid a rise in incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Columbus. According to reports, 67 such incidents have occurred in the city so far this year, compared to 226 in 2024.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, about one-quarter of all car-into-building crashes in Columbus happen in retail stress, which could be avoided if the stores installed safety barriers.

Josh Johnson weighs in on Columbus car crashes with Ashley Gavin and Geoffrey Asmus

In the aforementioned podcast, Ashley Gavin further questioned whether there are theories about why cars in Columbus keep crashing. In response, Geoffrey Asmus joked:

"You'd have to like really be not paying attention to crash into a grocery store, you're not going more than 20 in a parking lot, unless they're just really excited about the deal."

They further reacted to a picture of the January 5 accident, with Ashley noticing that although poles were present to prevent such incidents, the car still managed to slide and crash.

Meanwhile, the comment section of the YouTube video featured viewers from Columbus sharing their own experiences with the city's unusual number of car crashes into buildings.

"As someone who lives in Columbus, we keep track of cars crashing into buildings on the city reddit. Thats how often it is," said one user.

"I live in Columbus and cars hit buildings literally everyday, there's a whole thread for it on the Columbus reddit," another user wrote.

"I'm from Columbus and a car crashed through the building where I work (just West of downtown Columbus), last fall. I think we're up to 17 crashes into buildings this year. I follow an instagram account that keeps a count. For the one that crashed into our building, a concrete truck upended a manhole cover then the next car went airborne and crashed through the front window. Mostly they're middle of the night crashes," another user stated.

The full conversation between Josh Johnson, Ashley Gavin, and Geoffrey Asmus is available on the host's official YouTube channel.