Who is John Rudat? GoFundMe raises $40,000 for NY model injured while saving women from attackers in German Tram

John Rudat, a model from New York, was left injured after enduring a knife attack while traveling on a German Tram, BILD reported. The 21-year-old US citizen suffered a cut on his face while defending multiple women from a group of harassers on Sunday, August 24, officials told the tabloid. The suspects fled the scene, but one of the police officers apprehended one of them later.

According to his recent interview with Twisted Male Magazine, John Rudat is a paramedic and a model. He was born in Niskayuna, New York, and grew up learning judo for nearly a decade at the Jason Morris Judo Center in East Glenville, Schenectady County, New York. Rudat also mentioned learning Bushido for five years during his interview with Twisted Male Magazine.

A fan of ‘80s American Rock, John Rudat is also an artist. In his own words (via TwistedMaleMag.com):

“When I’m not on fashion runways, I’m walking patients into trauma bays. I am a Paramedic and I work for multiple ambulance companies in Albany. I am also an artist and I carve masks for shamans around the world.”

Rudat also told the magazine that he moved to Dresden for a year and lived with his German father when he was 17. The paramedic-model also spoke about traveling, working with the Dresden City Fire Brigade, and fighting MMA bouts during his time in Germany. Reflecting upon his experience of living in a European country, John Rudat remarked (via TwistedMaleMag.com):

“It was an incredible and transformative experience and deeply established my love for Germany and the new families I joined there.”

Community rallies behind John Rudat, as a GoFundMe campaign raises more than $40,000 to help him

According to the New York Post, the model-paramedic stayed with his former foreign exchange host family in Dresden. After Rudat’s heroics made the headlines, Molly Sheldon, his brother’s girlfriend, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him have surgery for the facial wounds he suffered. She wrote:

“John sustained critical injuries from his attempts to protect these females, including a deep facial wound from a 6-inch blade, requiring immediate and extensive surgery in Germany.”

Sheldon continued:

“This horrible act against John leaves us devastated and seeking justice. He now faces a challenging recovery; physically, emotionally, and even financially as he works to heal from this incident. We are all heartbroken but determined to support him through this ordeal.”

Describing John Rudat as a “kind, selfless soul,” Molly encouraged the readers to contribute to the fundraiser and help the 21-year-old with his medical expenses.

According to BILD, the attack happened around 12:25 am on Sunday. John was aboard a tram on tram line 7 from Weixdorf to Pennrich. The authorities revealed that two men reportedly harassed women before Rudat intervened. Lukas Reumund, a police spokesperson, told BILD (translated from German):

“A 21-year-old US citizen intervened and was injured with a knife by one of the perpetrators during the ensuing altercation. The two perpetrators then fled the scene.”

After the attack, Logan Rudat, John’s brother, spoke with the New York Post. He hailed his younger sibling for his actions and said:

“I would have been surprised if he hadn’t stepped in… It’s part of his character. That’s just the way we were raised.”

According to BILD, one of the suspects was arrested, but the person who allegedly attacked John Rudat is still on the run.