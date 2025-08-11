Who is Jesse McCartney married to? All about singer’s relationship amid Jonas Brothers concert appearance

Katie Peterson & Jesse McCartney (Image via Getty)

Jesse McCartney, husband of Katie Peterson, delighted attendees at a recent Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour's concert. Fans at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, were treated to a special surprise when he joined the Jonas Brothers during the opening night of their much-anticipated show. The grand night celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers' debut.

The pop singer, 38, joined Kevin, Joe, and Nick on the stage and had a blast performing for the energetic crowd in attendance. The Jonas brothers looked back on opening for Jesse during his earlier tours.

According to a report by Stage Right Secrets, McCartney thrilled the audience by performing Beautiful Soul live. Joe also joined him to perform. His appearance was one of several star-studded moments during the tour kickoff. Sunday night's captivating show featured guest performances from Demi Lovato, Switchfoot, and Marshmello as well.

Jonas Brothers bring out Jesse McCartney at their ‘Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour’ in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/kovgHwQbQX — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

The outlet also reported that the Jonas Brothers and Jesse share a long history dating back to their Disney Channel days. Interestingly, the brothers served as the opening act for several of Jesse’s concerts early in their careers. They opened for the solo star at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Florida, on April 13, 2007.

Everything we know about Jesse McCartney's relationship timeline with his wife, Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney has often kept his personal life away from the constant spotlight of his successful career. As a star associated with the limelight since his childhood, keeping his personal life under wraps seems like a conscious decision. Even his romance with Katie Peterson began quietly, away from the public eye.

With the How Do You Sleep hitmaker making the headlines for his latest appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert, his fans are curious to know about his love story with his wife.

Their first date was in Beverly Hills

According to a People report, Jesse first met Katie at a bar. While the singer was out there enjoying his best friend's birthday party, the actress was an employee at that place. Recalling special memories of their first interaction, he shared with the outlet,

"I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn't having it. I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, 'You didn't write your name down on it!' And I was like, 'Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.' I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history."

They headed to Cut Steakhouse in Beverly Hills for their first date. Expressing his admiration and affection for his wife, McCartney conveyed,

"It started with just her sense of humor and our compatibility. I knew that we just had this effortless way about each other, and everything that we did just seemed like it was so easy … We just have a good flow. She knows when to push, she knows when to pull, and vice-versa."

They got engaged in 2019

Jesse McCartney popped the question to Katie Peterson at a location close to their hearts. The songwriter proposed to the love of his life at Cut Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, the place where they had their first date. He asked her hand in marriage during an indulgent experience with their friends.

An insider looked back at the proposal and revealed to People,

"The couple was with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee.. The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!"

The couple tied the knot after two years

McCartney and Peterson tied the knot on October 23, 2021, exchanging their vows at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. The venue held special significance for the couple, as it was the same place they had visited during a memorable trip to celebrate Katie's birthday. The Step Up Revolution actress shared about the magnificent venue, as People icited,

"It's breathtaking. It's extremely whimsical and like a fairytale, truly. You're in the middle of the redwoods and these trees are like 800 years old and they're massive. It's a very special place."

Jesse and Katie shared their first dance to Taylor Swift's romantic hit, Lover. Later during the celebrations, he dedicated a loving performance of his song, Party for Two, to his wife.

They are parents to a baby boy

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson welcomed their son, Archer James McCartney, on May 7, 2025. Expressing their excitement about their experiences of parenthood, the lovebirds shared in a joint Instagram post,

"Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night. Enjoy some cute pictures of our little fighter, Archer."

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.