Who is Emily Estefan? Gloria Estefan’s daughter’s partner arrested over domestic violence incident

Gemeny Hernandez and Emily Estefan attend the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live (Image via Getty)

Emily Estefan's longtime girlfriend, Gemeny Hernandez, was arrested on Tuesday, October 28, at a South Miami home and was charged with felony strong-arm robbery and misdemeanor battery, the arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Department obtained by People Magazine says.

Born on December 5, 1994, Emily Estefan is the daughter of music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Graduating from Berklee College of Music, she followed in her parents' footsteps and became a singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and producer.

Emily, who has an older brother, Nayib, released her debut album, Take Whatever You Want, in 2017 and founded the indie label Alien Shrimp Records, which secured a multi-year distribution deal with Sony's RED in 2016, per People Magazine.

Emily spoke about following her parents' footprints in a November 11, 2016, interview with the outlet, saying:

"I can't step in that blueprint because they’ve done so much and it’s amazing. I think a big thing is — and I’ve tried to represent this with how I speak and what I put out in the world — is that I’m not trying to be them [her parents], and I’m not trying to pretend that I can," Emily said.

More about Gemeny Hernandez's arrest

Although Emily Estefan is not named as Gemeny Hernandez's victim in the aforementioned affidavit, it notes that the victim and Hernandez have been "domestic partners for approximately 8 years and reside together."

This has led to the speculation that Emily may be her victim, as the podcast's website states that Gemeney "has been in a dedicated partnership with Emily Estefan" since 2016. According to the website, Gemeny launched the In Our Own World podcast in partnership with iHeartMedia, with Emily as her co-host.

Meanwhile, a sworn statement given by the anonymous victim states that Gemeny "forcefully took her cellphone from her hand" and struck her "with the cellphone." The victim was able to grab the phone and place it in her pocket; however, Hernandez grabbed it again.

"The parties fell onto the floor as the struggle for the cellphone continued. Once again, the victim was able to regain possession of her cellphone and conceal it under her body."

Once they separated from each other, the victim, who reportedly suffered a bruise on her eye and scratches on her neck, "called 911 to report the incident." Meanwhile, Hernandez admitted to her involvement in the physical altercation, but denied taking the cell phone.

According to NBC Miami and News Break, during Hernandez's court appearance on Wednesday, Emily stated that she didn't want Hernandez to go to jail and didn't expect her to get arrested.

"No, I didn't want her to be in jail. I begged the detective and the officers not to take her there. Whenever they come for domestic case, somebody's getting arrested," said Emily.

Emily also expressed that Hernandez "doesn't deserve to be in jail" and that she "doesn't want to "put any kind of restraining order."

"I'm very cool with her family. I just want her, honestly, I think it's best for the both of us if we do take some space," added Emily.

The couple often posts about each other on Instagram. One post, dated November 25, 2024, features a collage of the two, with Emily captioning:

"Love is growing up. Love is watching the pigment in your hair fade, the wrinkles on your face form, the softness in your voice amplify. Almost 8 years beautiful. Te Amo 🌹"

The judge set Hernandez's bail at $3,000 and issued a temporary restraining order. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for December 26.