Who is Devon Hogan Flanagan? Rhode Island Attorney General warns of consequences after viral assistant AG’s arrest video sparks outrage

A representational image of a police cruiser (Image via Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

After bodycam footage of Devon Hogan Flanagan’s arrest in Newport, Rhode Island went viral, the Attorney General is admonishing his prosecutor. On August 14, Flanagan had a strained interaction with the authorities, and could be seen repeatedly flashing her title as an “AG” to avoid getting arrested.

Devon Hogan Flanagan has been a Special Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Rhode Island AG since 2018, as per Boston Herald. A graduate of Suffolk Law, Flanagan worked as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County before joining the Rhode Island AG’ office.

Boston Herald reports that Flanagan’s stint at Suffolk County lasted for parts of 2017 and 2018, where she made less than her annual salary of $48,000, as per the state’s payroll records, obtained via the Massachusetts Office of the Comptroller.

The Attorney General of Rhode Island, Peter Neronha spoke to WPRO radio on August 19 and, as per 10 WJAR, said,

“I think it’s alcohol related. I have to give it some more thought, but inexcusable behavior…I’m not sure what she was thinking. Clearly she was not thinking straight.”

Speaking about the consequences of the arrest for Flanagan, Neronha could be heard saying in the radio interview that Flanagan’s actions called for “strong sanction,” and added,

“There will be a suspension without pay, if I retain her, for sure. So she’s not going to continue as if nothing happened. She’s humiliated herself. Regardless of what happens vis a vis her employment with us, she’s going to have a long time coming back from this. It’s just really unfortunate.”

All we know about Devon Hogan Flanagan’s arrest

Devon Hogan Flanagan and her friend were intercepted by the police at Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf in Newport on August 14 at approximately 9:51 p.m., as per The Providence Journal.

After being called to respond to an "unwanted party,” the authorities report that alcohol was also involved, the publication notes.

As per NBC News, the bodycam footage from an officer at the scene showed Flanagan asking the police to turn their camera off. She said,

“I want you to turn your bodycam off. Protocol is that you turn it off. It’s a citizen request that you turn it off.”

NBC News noted that the women were being asked to leave because of trespassing. An officer verified with an employee of the restaurant if they “want them out? Do you want them trespassed?”

The employee could be heard in the body cam footage saying that he wanted the women to be trespassed. The officers could also be repeatedly heard asking the women to leave the premises.

The interaction progressively got tense as Flanagan’s friend, identified as Veronica Hannan, iterated that Flanagan was a lawyer.

Eventually, Flanagan was cuffed by the officer, but she insisted on her credentials about a dozen times, and could be heard saying, “I’m an AG.”

When put in the police cruiser, Flanagan also threatened the officer, and as per People Magazine, said,

“Buddy, you’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it. I’m an AG.”

Flanagan, who works in the Criminal Division's Appellate Unit at the AG’s office, is being charged with willful trespass and is ordered to appear in court, notes NBC News.

Meanwhile, Hannan, who slipped out of her cuffs and kicked at the police cruiser’s door, is charged with willful trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.