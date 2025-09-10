Who is Derek Dixon? Tyler Perry accuser speaks up on ‘accountability’

Derek Dixon has appeared in five season of The Oval (Image via Instagram/@derek__dixon)

On September 9, actor Derek Dixon appeared for a television interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis. It was Dixon’s first televised interview after he filed a lawsuit against media personality Tyler Perry. In his lawsuit, filed in June 2025, Dixon accused Perry of alleged sexual harassment, assault and retaliation.

Derek Dixon has been professionally associated with Tyler Perry over the last few years. Dixon starred in the Bet + series The Oval. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry was the executive producer of the show. Dixon appeared in 5 seasons of The Oval, portraying the character of Dale in the critically acclaimed political drama. As per ABC News, Dixon appeared in 85 episodes of the show which is a fictional representation of the power dynamics that plays against the backdrop of the White House.

The Oval is considered one of the most prominent roles played by Dixon in his television career. Prior to The Oval, Dixon broke out in the television industry with the series Ruthless, as per IMDb. Before his breakout role in Ruthless, Dixon’s career was largely based in the theatre industry.

According to a report by People Magazine, Dixon had a prolific career in theatre before he moved to acting in television. Dixon, along with his experience in stage acting, had also earned success and recognition as a playwright. As per Essential Theatre’s website, Dixon was the co-recipient of Essential Theatre playwriting award in 2016.

What did Derek Dixon share about his decision to take action against Tyler Perry?

In his recent televised interview, Derek Dixon shared the motivations behind his decision to take action against the alleged harassment he faced from Tyler Perry. As per Variety, Dixon filed the lawsuit against his alleged abuser in order to ensure Perry takes “accountability” for his actions.

As per Variety, Dixon shared,

“I hope you take accountability for what happened and I hope this has taught you not to treat your employees this way. Never use someone’s dream to coerce them into a relationship. That’s not professional.”

About the experience of losing control over one’s own body, Dixon, during the interview, shared the rush of feelings that went through him during the period of the alleged abuse. As per Vogue, Dixon said,

“Unless someone’s been through something where they have their control over their body taken away, you don’t really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment.”

Dixon also opened up about the fear of retaliations he experienced during his professional association with Perry. Dixon added,

“I was extremely anxious. The calls and texts were almost everyday. This constant state of, ‘If I don’t answer, I will lose my job. I will be fired or killed off the show.’ It took a huge toll on my anxiety and depression.”

During the interview, Dixon also explained the reason behind filing the lawsuit which claims $260 million in damages. Dixon reasoned that his decision was marked by the financial loss that he had to bear as a result of not giving in to the alleged sexual advances and coercion that he claims he faced from a powerful and influential person such as Perry.

Dixon went on to share that his decision to file the $260 million lawsuit was also informed by the hope that his decision serves an example which deters influential and rich people from abusing their position of privilege.