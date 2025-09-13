“He’s lying”: Accuser who filed sexual assault claims against Tyler Perry receives backlash online following TV interview

Tyler Perry (Image via Getty)

Actor Derek Dixon is on the receiving end of outrage on social media over his first television interview following his lawsuit against media mogul Tyler Perry. Dixon has accused Perry of alleged sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation, and filed a $260 million lawsuit against him in June 2025.

While Dixon accused Perry of creating a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic” while working on his shows The Oval and Ruthless, Perry’s attorney Matthew Boyle has labeled the allegations as fabricated and an attempt at a shakedown.

On September 9, 2025, Dixon sat down with ABC News for the first interview since taking the matter to court and detailed the alleged horrific experiences that he went through. When asked about the $260 million that he demanded in his suit, the actor explained:

“Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show. The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won't stop themselves from doing this."

Later, he also noted that life has been tough for him since he went public with the comment. However, social media appears to be taking the side of Perry, with many trolling Dixon. In the official clip of the interview shared by ABC News on Instagram, many netizens slammed the star.

In the comment section of the official clip of the interview shared by ABC News on Instagram, many netizens slammed the star.

A user with the account id @williansshirlaine wrote, “Omg he’s lying.” “Tyler isn’t that type of person, it’s not in his character …who he is and what he stands for,” shared another with the account id @devcarehfr. “You can see the lie on his face,” noted @sebatazzo. “Is this another takedown of a very successful Black man… I wonder,” observed @dunclare5148.



Details of the allegations made by Derek Dixon against Tyler Perry

On June 13, 2025, Dixon filed a lawsuit against Perry seeking $260 million, alleging quid pro quo sexual harassment, sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, retaliation, and more, according to PEOPLE. The complaint detailed several such incidents, which allegedly resulted in severe depression, anxiety, stomach pains, nausea, and a PTSD diagnosis for Dixon.

The actor further alleged that Perry encouraged him to endure the harassment for career advancement. After leaving The Oval during its last season, Dixon said he lost about $400,000 in earnings. The lawsuit requests a jury trial and damages of $260 million.

Boyd, one of Perry's lawyers, released statements in which Perry disputed the accusations. Boyd called the lawsuit, which was first filed in June 2025, a "scam."

The lawyer told PEOPLE in a statement that "this is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam," adding, "But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

Perry saw the premiere of his movie, Madea's Destination Wedding, in Atlanta on July 10, 2025, less than a month after the lawsuit was filed. The charges went unanswered by him personally.