Who is Dan Scavino’s first wife Jennifer Scavino? All we know amid Trump aide’s viral engagement to Erin Elmore

In a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino speaks (Image via Getty)

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced his engagement to Erin Elmore. The news was made public via an engagement video that Scavino shared on his X account on September 25, 2025.

The video, captioned "She said YES❤️‍🔥💍🙏🇺🇸," shows Dan proposing to his to-be wife outside the White House. As they stroll through the garden, Elmore suddenly turns around, only to find Dan on one knee. Her reaction is a mix of overwhelm and excitement as she says yes to the ring, before sharing a kiss with her partner.

The comment section was flooded with heartfelt congratulations for the couple.

"Happy tears! A bright, ray of sunshine in a pretty cloudy month. Congratulations! This will be like our US royal wedding! ♥️ No pressure. LOL," one user said.

"Congratulations Dan! I'm so glad you found someone special to experience this particular historical timeline in history with!" another user stated.

"Congratulations Dan the Man+++ 🤝 May you both live a long and blessed Life, and may Heavens Light shine upon you both. God Bless 🤝" another user wrote.

"Congratulations @Scavino47, you are so deserving. We The People love you and thank you for everything, everything you have done for us. WWG1WGA," another user commented.

Born in January 1976, Dan Scavino was previously married to Jennifer Scavino. The couple has been married since 2000 and shares two sons; however, Jennifer filed for divorce in Dutchess County, N.Y., in January 2018. The reason for their divorce is not yet known.

Although not much is known about Jennifer, in an X post, Dan revealed that his ex-wife is Jewish.

For the MSM to suggest that I am antisemite is AWFUL. I proudly celebrate holidays w/ my wife's amazing Jewish family for the past 16 years. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 5, 2016

Jennifer Scavino's fight with Lyme disease

In an X post dated April 29, 2015, Dan Scavino revealed that Jennifer has fought chronic Lyme disease for more than a decade.

"My amazing wife, Jennifer has Chronic Inflammatory Polyneuropathy Disease from a tick, resulting in Lyme disease. We are both 39 years old. 10 years of this awful neurological disease, she is my hero. Not once feeling sorry for herself or really even talking about it outside of our home. While I had to leave my career, I have and will be with her every step of the way. Today is treatment day. Thoughts & prayers to everyone & anyone with neurological disease," Dan wrote.

He continued:

"My wife Jen has Chronic Inflammatory Polyneuropathy Disease from a tick. #LymeDisease #Neurological #50MillionFaces."

According to several outlets, in 2015, the former couple filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after accumulating medical debt related to Jennifer's Lyme disease.

Meanwhile, Dan's finance, Erin M. Elmore, an attorney, journalist, and philanthropist, serves as the director of Art in Embassies. According to Art in Embassies' official website, she holds a law degree from Villanova University, and she "graduated cum laude with degrees in broadcasting and political science from the University of Miami in Florida."

"I am honored to join Art in Embassies and excited to weave cultural diplomacy with my passion for creativity, showcasing how art can transcend nations to foster a deeper understanding between societies," Erin's statement to Art in Embassies reads.

There has been no further announcement regarding Dan Scavino and Erin M Elmore's wedding plans.