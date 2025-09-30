Who is Dallin Oaks? Former judge likely to succeed as next LDS prophet following Russell Nelson’s passing

Mormon Apostle Dallin Oaks announces at a news conference The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints stance (Image via Getty)

Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away on September 28, 2025.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the next president is automatically chosen from the highest-ranking member of the Twelve Apostles. As a result, 93-year-old senior apostle Dallin H. Oaks is expected to be chosen for the role.

Born in Provo, Utah, on August 12, 1932, Dallin H. Oaks graduated from Brigham Young High School (B.Y. High) in 1954 and later from the University of Chicago Law School in 1957, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He first tied the knot with June Dixon Oaks; however, she passed away on July 21, 1998. The couple had six kids together. He later married Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 2000.

He served as president of Brigham Young University (BYU) from 1971 to 1980, and later became a justice on the Utah Supreme Court in 1981. Oaks resigned in 1984 to accept his calling as an apostle of the LDS Church.

Meanwhile, Russell Nelson, who was the oldest serving head of the church, passed away at the age of 101 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"His time as prophet will forever be remembered as one of global ministry, increased temple construction, and profound change," the church said in a statement.

With sorrow we announce that Russell M. Nelson, beloved President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died. He was 101 — the oldest president in the history of the Church.



For more information on the life and ministry of President Russell M. Nelson, see… pic.twitter.com/BexmfbgMOh — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) September 28, 2025

Many internet users expressed their sincere condolences following Russell's passing.

"Sorry to hear. You have my prayers. Rest in peace," another user wrote.

"A truly remarkable man in every aspect of his life, and one of the most significant Prophets of this dispensation," another user wrote.

"He has passed through the veil and is continuing the work on the other side. He did very well in completing his measure of creation. Far better than most. He will be missed," one user said.

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow": Dallin Oaks' response to Russell Nelson’s passing

After Russell M. Nelson's passing, Dallin Oaks shared a heartfelt statement on his Instagram handle:

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow. Millions of us are mourning the passing of our beloved Prophet and President, Russell M. Nelson. He was a dear friend and a cherished leader. "

Meanwhile, in another statement, he said that Russell was someone with "extraordinary modesty for a man of his great accomplishments."

"He is just the gentlest and sweetest person you could ever hope to associate with. And he will always be remembered that way," he added.

US President Donald Trump also shared his condolences to Russell's wife, mentioning "10 children, 57 grandchildren, and more than 167 grandchildren," in a post on his Truth Social handle.

"Russell had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades. He was a physician, literally and spiritually, and will be greatly missed!" the POTUS wrote.

POTUS: "Russell M. Nelson, the President and Prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away last night at the age of 101...He was a physician, literally and spiritually, and will be greatly missed!" pic.twitter.com/6eCsYKX9I6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 28, 2025

Stay tuned for more updates.