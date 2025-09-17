Who is Bradley Steven Perry’s wife Natasha Bure? All we know as Disney Alum marries Candace Bure’s daughter

Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure (Image via Instagram/@candacecbure)

Disney alum Bradley Steven Perry recently married Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure. The ceremony occurred at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Sunday, September 14.

Actress Candace announced the news in an Instagram post, dated September 17.

"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍!"

She continued:

"We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together."

Born on August 15, 1998, Natasha Valerievna Bure is the eldest child of actress Candace Bure and former professional ice hockey player Valeri Bure.

She appeared in Season 11 of The Voice at the age of 17. However, she was eliminated after her second performance. Speaking about the experience, on Olivia Jade Giannulli's podcast in 2022, Natasha stated:

"The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you.' It was a good growing experience but when people say they've watched it I'm like, 'I feel bad for you. I'm so sorry.'"

According to her IMDb page, she has appeared in several movies, including Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, Christmas for the Ages, Timeless Tidings of Joy, and Home Sweet Home. Per People Magazine, she made her runway debut in 2019, walking for Sherri Hill. With over 200,000 subscribers, she also makes lifestyle vlogs and beauty videos.

"It’s surreal and overwhelming": Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure on their wedding

In an interview with People Magazine, published September 16, Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure spoke about their wedding.

"It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend," they said.

They emphasized that their wedding day was not only a celebration of their love, but also a reminder of "how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends."

The couple didn't appoint a wedding planner as Natasha had "such a specific vision for the day" and "really wanted to do everything, top to bottom" herself, with the Disney star helping "iron out every detail."

"We wanted the smallest of details to represent our love throughout the day and to make sure everything felt perfectly 'us.' Every DIY craft and design project you could think of, we tried our very best to take on," Natasha said.

In the July 22, 2024, episode of The Sit and Chat podcast, the couple shared they had worked together two years prior and were dating other people, which is why they didn't speak to each other.

However, Natasha eventually replied to his post or a story when he broke his arm in a car accident in December 2023, and that's when they seemingly started talking.