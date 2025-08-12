Who is Ayesha Howard? Anthony Edwards claims ex demanded $500K and apology amid custody battle

Anthony Edwards & Ayesha Howard (Image via Getty & Instagram/@little.ms.golden)

Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard's relationship has been a rollercoaster. In October 2024, they also welcomed their daughter, Aubri Summers. Their romance was often affected by conflict and a tumultuous bond, prompting widely discussed legal battles for child custody and support.

Ayesha, also known by her social media handle Little Ms. Golden, is an Atlanta-based influencer and entrepreneur.

According to a recent Us Weekly report, Ayesha, 39, allegedly asked for $500,000 from her ex-partner. During the tense legal case, she also demanded that the NBA player issue a public apology.

Submitted on August 6 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the athlete claimed in court documents that his ex-girlfriend failed to complete the paperwork for her sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, Aubri. He raised the accusations amid their ongoing custody dispute.

Everything we know about Anthony Edwards' allegations against Ayesha Howard

Edwards has accused his ex of making fresh demands in their messy custody battle. In a motion filed recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves star's legal team revealed that Howard is now insisting on a public apology on the internet.

As confirmed by Us Weekly, Ayesha Howard spoke about Anthony Edwards sharing his apology “on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her" amid the ongoing legal face-off. She also demanded that her former partner affirm "her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter."

Additionally, he also alleged that Howard asked for $500,000 in damages as part of their custody dispute. Reportedly, she did not sign the official paperwork unless her conditions were met.

On top of these, Edwards claimed that the ongoing battle is forcing him to incur mounting legal expenses as he appears in court from time to time to defend himself.

Anthony shared with Us Weekly,

"I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders. I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards."

On May 19, Ayesha Howard alleged during a hearing that Anthony Edwards did not meet their daughter.

She revealed,

"As far as child support goes, I mean, as far as child custody goes, Anthony does not want anything to do with my child. He has expressed that. He has shown that. I haven’t seen him. [Aubri] hasn’t seen him — never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or in Mars, I don’t think it would inconvenience him or matter at all."

Everything we know about Ayesha Howard

She is a mother of 2

While Ayesha Howard gained substantial attention during her relationship with Anthony Edwards, she also rose to fame while dating Lil Baby a few years back. According to a recent In Touch report, cited by Yahoo, she shares a child with both the Minnesota Timberwolves guard and the Grammy-nominated rapper.

On September 9, 2015, Howard welcomed her first child, Jason, with rapper Lil Baby. In 2018, the musician filed a petition seeking legitimation, custody, and visitation rights.

During her April 2023 appearance on Belinda Sanders' Dear Future Husband, she opened up about co-parenting her son with the Stand On It artist, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). She explained their dynamic and disclosed the experience of raising their son like a "breeze."

Howard experienced motherhood for the second time last year when she welcomed her daughter, Aubri. A few weeks later, she announced the exciting news and shared the little one's name with the world. Dedicating a special post for her daughter, she penned in the caption,

"You are officially 1 month old. Today makes 30 beautiful sleepless nights and a lifetime to go. Aubri Summers."

According to an earlier Us Weekly update, Anthony initiated a paternity suit in Georgia while Ayesha pursued a different case in California.

A look at her successful career

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Ayesha is a social media influencer with over 633,000 followers on Instagram. As stated in her official Instagram handle's bio, she is a

"CEO | Golden Girl talk | Brand ambassador | Musical artist"

