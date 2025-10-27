Who is American Water's CEO? Details explored as company to merge with Essential Utilities in $12 Billion deal

American Water to merge with Essential Utilities in $12 Billion deal

American Water Works Co. (NYSE: AWK) and Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) have formally unveiled a merger pact that both boards have signed off on unanimously, paving the way for one of the nation’s regulated water‑and‑wastewater utilities, as reported by BusinessWire. The all-stock tax-free deal would spin up a company with an estimated market capitalization of $40 billion and an overall enterprise value of around $63 billion, according to closing prices on October 24, 2025.

John C. Griffith, the CEO of American Water, underscored that the merger joins two industry frontrunners who share a pledge to provide safe and affordable water services. He added that the enlarged scale will sharpen efficiency, spur infrastructure investment, and boost customer service across the nation.

American Water said it will merge with Essential Utilities, a move designed to reinforce its aim of delivering sustainable utility services across the United States. The deal, structured as a stock‑exchange transaction that grants Essential's shareholders a 10% premium, will give rise to one of the nation's water and wastewater operators.

After the transaction closes, American Water investors are slated to own 69% of the company, with Essential's shareholders holding about 31%. The merged organization is set to stretch its service footprint across 17 states and 18 military installations while preserving a rate base that hovers near $29.3 billion.

Executives from both firms highlighted that the merger will bolster resilience, accelerate infrastructure investment, and honor commitments to employees, customers, and the communities they serve, all while pursuing long‑term sustainability goals and ensuring water remains affordable and of quality.

American Water and Essential Utilities outline leadership plans ahead of their 2027 merger

American Water and Essential Utilities have rolled out the leadership blueprint and structural layout for their pending merger, which they anticipate sealing by 2027, pending the regulatory and shareholder sign‑offs. When the transaction closes, American Water's Griffith will take the helm as President and CEO, while Essential's Franklin will step into the role of Executive Vice Chair of the board, according to Business Wire.

The combined enterprise will continue under the "American Water" name, root its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey, and let both companies' current offices keep humming along. The fifteen‑member board will be made up of directors from both sides, and a joint conference call is slated to walk through the remaining merger details before each firm releases its third‑quarter earnings.

