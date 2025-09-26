Who is Alicia Beveridge? Australian influencer shares she needs brain surgery following hospitalisation

Alicia Beveridge (Image via Instagram/@sweatwithleash)

Fitness influencer Alicia Beveridge, who goes by Sweat With Leash on Instagram, recently revealed to her 14,000 followers that she underwent brain surgery.

The fitness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 24, to share the news, writing:

"I’m going in for brain surgery this morning and have been in the hospital for the past few days. I don’t have all the answers yet, but will explain and show up when I can. It’s a little too tough on my eyes to film otherwise I would turn up a bit more real and vulnerable."

The 40-year-old also praised Royal North Shore Hospital, in Sydney, Australia, stating that the hospital team is "incredible."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alicia graduated from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies. She later worked as a fitness instructor at various training facilities in Australia and has been serving as a founding senior instructor at Barry's for the past seven years. Alicia previously also served as a Junior Fashion Editor for Bauer Media Group.

Meanwhile, according to her profile on Barry's official website, Alicia's classes are known for their "high energy, epic tunes, and serious party vibes." The fitness influencer describes herself as:

"Your fitness cupid, helping you fall in love with fitness; you’ll lift heavier and run faster than you thought possible. I want my clients to leave the Red Room on a serious endorphin high, like they are leaving a memorable night out with friends – with the added bonus of being a fitter, sexier version of themselves."

On September 9, 2025, Alicia shared a mirror selfie, accompanied by a long paragraph, celebrating her eighth anniversary as an instructor at Barry's.

"A few days shy of the very first Barry’s class ever taught in Australia, and I was lucky enough to be one of the instructors in that room. Fast forward almost 8 years, and what stands out most isn’t the miles run or the weights lifted, it’s the people. The Red Room community. The faces that show up, give their all, and in turn, give this place its heart," she wrote.

The influencer continued:

"The real magic has never been the treadmills or the dumbbells, it’s been the unexpected support, the kindness, the connections that reach beyond these walls. Moments I never saw coming that have carried me through some of the hardest chapters of my life. I’m proud to still be here, but I’m prouder of you. The ones who walk in, push through, and remind me every single day why this room will always be my safe space and my happy place."

Alicia Beveridge shares her struggle with alcohol

On April 21, 2025, Alicia shared a carousel on Instagram, revealing eight unexpected things that occurred when she "turned my back on alcohol six months ago."

"Here are 8 unexpected things that happened when I put down the drink, and picked up my life. Life has been quieter, deeper, and a whole lot clearer," she captioned the post.

Alicia shared that since quitting alcohol, her confidence returned. She now "walks into rooms, conversations, and decisions with way more clarity and self-assurance." Quitting alcohol also brought her more energy and time, and improved her sleep quality.

"Suddenly, my weekends didn't disappear in a fog. I had mornings back. Focus Motivation. Joy. Alicia added, "Going to bed is my favourite part of the day. Deep, uninterrupted sleep. The kind that actually restores you. No more 3 am hangxiety wake-ups. No dragging myself through the day."

More time and clear thinking also prompted her to work on her own app, which had been "sitting in my head for years."

"Alcohol was stealing more of my momentum than I realised," she added.

Her skin got "noticeably better, brighter, clearer, and less inflamed," along with her relationship, which grew "deeper and authentic." Additionally, she wrote that she is "getting to know myself better," and her life feels "more manageable."

"Conversations felt more honest. I was actually present. No more zoning out mid-dinner. She added, "Without alcohol numbing things, I feel more. But also understand more, what I need, what I want, my triggers."

According to The Daily Telegraph, the influencer was also charged with mid-range drink-driving in 2023. According to the outlet, she was driving under the influence on her way to the gym to teach.

Alicia Beveridge has yet to update her followers regarding her brain operation and recovery. Stay tuned for the updates.