Who is Adair Mendes Dutra Junior? Brazilian influencer dies from fox eyes plastic surgery

Adair Mendes Dutra Junior (Image via Instagram/@dutraau)

Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior reportedly passed away after receiving a cosmetic procedure.

According to a report from People Magazine, on October 6, the influencer who passed away on October 3 at the age of 31 had previously shared in an interview with Feed TV that he had developed an eye infection following a cosmetic procedure called fox eyes, from celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi in March.

The influencer, who had over 100,000 followers on Instagram, shared several images and videos of his face, which appeared to be bruised following the procedure.

He claimed that the cosmetic surgery developed an infection, for which he was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to Diario do Nordeste, Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, also known as Junior Dutra, was a Brazilian fashion influencer, architect, and stylist.

"The problem worsened": Adair Mendes Dutra's friend recalls his final days before passing

In an interview with Quem, published on October 4, Gean Souza, a friend of Adair Mendes Dutra, shared his final days before passing.

According to the outlet, he confirmed that Junior underwent the cosmetic surgery in March 2025 and had been experiencing "infectious reactions and feeling some discomfort" since then.

The problem worsened last Friday when he "became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital," where he died shortly after.

"Last Friday, the problem worsened, he became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital."

According to Gean, who is also helping Junior's family, they haven't received the medical records with the cause of death.

"He was a very dear person. He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad. What we want now is justice," he added.

Meanwhile, according to legal documents acquired by Portal Leo Dias, the influencer had also requested an investigation against Garbi with the 15th Police District of São Paulo.

Per People Magazine, he sued Garbi for six crimes, "including illegal practice of medicine, fraudulent misrepresentation and serious bodily injury."

"When requested to provide the medical records, the defendant refused to provide them. He subsequently presented an irregular document, signed with a CRO and not a CRM, meaning he was not a doctor as he presented himself, and the dates on the records were inconsistent, evidencing fraud," the lawsuit stated, according to Portal Leo Dias.

Meanwhile, a statement written in Portuguese posted on the doctor's official Instagram account stated that he did not have any "connection" to Junior's passing and that the opposite claims are "by people eager for brief moments of notoriety."

"All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando," the statement added.

Stay tuned for more updates.