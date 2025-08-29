Who is Nate Bargatze married to? All about 2025 Emmy host

Laura Bargatze and Nate Bargatze attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation (Image via Getty)

Long before achieving fame, comedian Nate Bargatze met his wife, Laura Bargatze, while working at an Applebee's in Tennessee in 1999. He was working as a host, and Laura was working as a server.

During his stand-up special, The Greatest Average American, Nate jokingly recalled someone asking his wife if she had ever imagined their lives would turn out the way they did.

Sharing her response, Nate humorously added:

"She said, 'When I met him, he was a host and I didn’t think he was smart enough to be a server. So, yeah — we’ve got a little bit farther than I expected.'"

Meanwhile, in the November 25, 2020, episode of the Nateland Podcast, Laura shared a moment that brought her and Nate close together. She explained that she and Nate, along with their friends at Applebee's, were going out after work one night.

At one point, Nate put on The Little Mermaid soundtrack and told everyone, "Shush, shush, I'm listening to this song," a moment Laura described as "confident" and "cute."

"He put in 'The Little Mermaid' soundtrack and told his friends to, like, 'Shush, shush, I'm listening to this song,'" she recalled. Laura was instantly impressed by the confidence it took to put on that music and make others be quiet for it."

Nate proposed to Laura in 2005, while on a carriage ride through Central Park. Speaking about the proposal during the podcast, Laura said:

"So I put on like jeans and a sweater, it was snowing, sleeting snowing, and I just barely did my hair, and then he proposed on a beautiful carriage ride and had a beautiful lunch planned at the Central Park boathouse with like champagne and like a whole thing."

The couple later married on October 13, 2006, and welcomed their daughter, Harper, on July 8, 2012.

Announcing his daughter's birth, Nate took to X the following day, writing:

"My beautiful new daughter Harper Blair. Awesome day."

My beautiful new daughter Harper Blair. Awesome day. pic.twitter.com/4sbdIT5q — Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) July 9, 2012

According to Laura's LinkedIn profile, she began her career as a Marketing Coordinator at Applebee's Woodland Group from 2005 to 2006, and continued working in marketing ever since.

She is currently working as an Executive Producer in Nateland Productions and a Talent Manager at Bargatze Enterprises. She earned her Bachelor's in Business Administration in Marketing from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

More about Nate Bargatze

Born on March 25, 1979, in Nashville, Tennessee, after working at Applebee's, Nate Bargatze began working as a meter-reader for a water company in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

However, he wanted to be a comedian. Recalling Nate telling her about becoming a comedian during the aforementioned podcast, Lauren said.

"He said, 'I have to tell you something,’ and … my mind is racing. Just, like, what could it be. He’s like, ‘I want to be a stand-up comedian.’ And I was like, okay, alright … do that!"

She added:

"I had a good feeling about it."

Doing several odd jobs while still pursuing comedy in his early years, he became one of the most celebrated stand-up comedians.

His first comedy special, Full Time Magic, premiered on May 2, 2015. Two years later, in 2017, he appeared in the Netflix comedy series The Standups, which "changed everything," Nate told Forbes in March 2019.

"You try to always be in the moment and pay attention to stuff as it happens, but that was crazy. The week after it came out, I was at Tacoma Comedy Club. It wasn’t like the club was sold out, but it was more crowded than I thought it was going to be. More people were there. … So it was kind of immediate," he added.

He later released his first hour-long Netflix comedy special, The Tennessee Kid, followed by The Greatest Average American in 2021.

Nate Bargatze is also set to host the 77th annual Emmy Awards to be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. Speaking to Variety about the announcement, Nate said:

"It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world."

In addition to releasing more comedy specials and hosting various shows across different networks, Bargatze was also nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

He also released his first book, Big Dumb Eyes, earlier this year.