Who has Harry Styles dated? Dating history revealed amid Zoë Kravitz romance speculation

Harry Styles (L) and Zoë Kravitz (All Images via Getty)

The spotlight is back on Harry Styles' love life, as the renowned singer recently sparked dating rumors after he was spotted kissing Zoë Kravitz. According to The US Sun, the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted kissing Kravitz at Rita's bistro in London’s Soho on Tuesday.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, the two were spotted walking arm-in-arm down a street in Rome, Italy, following a promotional event for Zoë Kravitz's upcoming film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spotted together in Rome. pic.twitter.com/8lMEcIOIPW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2025

A source told the outlet that Harry and Zoe were "tucked away in a corner" in Rita's and were "snogging like teenagers."

"They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing. She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere which is a ten-minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together, it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple," the source added.

Another source added:

"Zoe flew to Italy to join Harry after she’d finished working. He spends a lot of time in Rome so they decided to meet up there. This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together."

An overview of Harry Styles' dating history

Harry Styles was most recently linked to actress Taylor Russell. The two were first spotted together in London in August 2023 and dated for about a year before breaking up in May 2024, per Page Six.

Before Russell, Styles dated several high-profile individuals, including the late television personality Caroline Flack. They began dating in 2011 when Styles was just 17 years old and eventually broke up in early 2012.

Subsequently, in April 2012, he was linked to the Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack. In an interview with Reveal magazine in 2013, Atack clarified that they had a "short-lived thing."

"We were never boyfriend and girlfriend. I think that's the first time I've ever admitted to what it was, because I've always just shrugged it off before. But I think it's best to clear it up. So yeah, we had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun. Then we went off in our opposite directions. Harry and I had a laugh. It was brief, but fun, and then we moved on," Emily said.

He also dated Taylor Swift from 2012 to 2013 and was later linked to The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. From 2013 to 2014, the Adore You singer was in a relationship with Kendall Jenner and was also rumoured to be dating Australian model Nadine Leopold until 2015. He and Kendall reportedly reconnected in 2015, before parting ways again in 2016.

According to the outlet, after his split with Kendall, he briefly dated British blogger and chef Tess Ward in early 2017. Later that year, he began dating Victoria’s Secret Angel Camille Rowe for over a year.

A few years later, Style entered into a relationship with director Olivia Wilde. They were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in January 2021. Wilde also directed Style's 2022 film Don't Worry Darling.

Their relationship lasted nearly two years before they eventually broke up in November 2022.

Harry Styles was also briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski and American-Japanese model and actress Kiko Mizuhara.